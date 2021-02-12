Spa City nears move on easing utility link-ups

HOT SPRINGS -- Lifting restrictions on utility connections and extensions outside the city may require additional wastewater collection and treatment capacity, City Attorney Brian Albright told the Hot Springs Board of Directors earlier this week.

The board will vote Tuesday on an interlocal agreement with Garland County that would allow greater access to city water and sewer service in the unincorporated area of the county, which has about 60% of the more than 35,000 meters the city's utilities department serves. The city would receive a per-capita share of revenue growth generated by the 0.50% countywide sales tax the county levies in support of its general and solid waste funds.

The Garland County Quorum Court adopted the agreement Monday night.

The agreement is expected to spur growth and development outside the city, creating additional wastewater flow for a sewer system that has been working for more than a decade to comply with the Clean Water Act. Ratepayers are paying down more than $70 million in debt the city began issuing in 2009 to satisfy the 2008 consent administrative order it entered into with the state's Department of Environmental Quality.

Crist Engineers, the city's utilities consultant, sent a letter to the Department of Environmental Quality last month requesting to extend the consent administrative order. The extension would protect the city from additional enforcement action while it continues to make improvements to wastewater collection and treatment.

City Manager Bill Burrough told the board last month that a $3 increase in the monthly minimum sewer charge may be needed to finance additional improvements and close out the consent administrative order. The rate increase would secure more than $30 million in additional wastewater fund debt.

"It will certainly make the water fund and the wastewater fund much more secure, help us pay off our bonds that we're committed to," Albright, referring to additional sewer revenue from new ratepayers, told the board at its agenda meeting earlier this week. "It could be because of the additional growth, there may be additional bonds that need to be issued to keep up with that. But certainly, the more people you have paying, the more opportunity you have to pay on your debt."

Albright said adding users may require an upgrade for the Southwest Wastewater Treatment Plant at 365 Winkler Road. Located southwest of the city near the U.S. 70 west corridor, the plant is permitted to treat 0.85 million gallons a day, according to the permit that took effect in June.

The permit allows the plant to discharge treated wastewater into Little Mazarn Creek. The permit for the regional wastewater plant on Davidson Drive allows it to discharge treated wastewater into upper Lake Catherine. The regional plant is rated to treat 12 million gallons a day, but inflow four times that amount arrives at the plant during periods of extended, heavy rainfall.

"If we extend water the way we're expecting to extend water, if those individuals and businesses need wastewater services as well, the Southwest treatment facility will definitely have to be upgraded," Albright told the board. "At this point in time, it's an unmanned treatment plant because it's less than a million gallons a day. If it goes above a million a day, it has to be a full-fledged facility.

"I'm speculating quite a bit here, but it may very well be we're able to keep up with the water demands, but we may need to make some real advancements on the wastewater side if we're going to match that."

The county's first per-capita sales tax payment to the city would be due April 2022. The threshold determining revenue subject to the per-capita split would be adjusted annually. Any growth exceeding 3.6% of the prior year's collections will be subject to the per-capita split.

Sales taxes businesses collect on the county's behalf in 2021 would have to exceed 2020 collections by 3.6% for the city to receive a population-based share next year. The city's percentage of the share will be based on the ratio of county residents living inside and outside the city as determined by the 2020 census.

The 3.6% multiplier is the county's average sales tax growth over the previous eight years.

"So essentially what we'll do is after each year, we'll look at the previous collections from the county," Albright told the board. "We will multiply that by 1.036. If there's a gain, we will receive our per capita share of that gain. If there is no gain, there is nothing to share.

" ... On our end of this agreement we are committing to treating the user outside the city limits the same as a user inside the city limits with respect to access. All of the same policies, procedures and specifications will apply to both."

The agreement doesn't undo the rate differential between city and unincorporated area customers. The latter will continue to pay a 50% premium for water and a higher debt service charge for wastewater.

In addition to a minimum charge and volume charge based on 88% of metered water consumption, the city assesses a monthly debt service charge securing revenue bonds it issued to comply with the 2008 consent administrative order. A more than $17 charge is assessed on five-eighths-inch meters inside the city and about $24 for meters outside the city.