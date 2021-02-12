Stuttgart police investigate shooting at apartment complex

Police tape
Officers with the Stuttgart Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened at an apartment complex Thursday, police said.
Authorities were on the scene of the shooting at the Stuttgart Apartments by 10:15 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the department.
No further information was available Friday morning.
Police are asking anyone who has information to contact the department at (870) 673-1414.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.