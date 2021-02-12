Sections
Sign in
School Closings Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Elections Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Stuttgart police investigate shooting at apartment complex

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 9:46 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Police tape

Officers with the Stuttgart Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened at an apartment complex Thursday, police said.

Authorities were on the scene of the shooting at the Stuttgart Apartments by 10:15 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the department.

No further information was available Friday morning.

Police are asking anyone who has information to contact the department at (870) 673-1414.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT