Super Quiz: Five-Letter "T" Words

Today at 1:33 a.m.

  1. To make you want to do or to have something.

  2. A distinguishing feature of your personal nature.

  3. When people all drink together and say someone's name to express their good wishes.

  4. A grayish brown.

  5. Excluded or forbidden from use, approach or mention.

  6. A small amount of a color, feeling or quality.

  7. A principle or belief.

  8. Expressed or understood without being said directly.

  9. A wooden or metal frame that supports a structure such as a roof or bridge.

ANSWERS

  1. Tempt

  2. Trait

  3. Toast

  4. Taupe

  5. Taboo

  6. Tinge

  7. Tenet

  8. Tacit

  9. Truss

