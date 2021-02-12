Super Quiz: Five-Letter "T" Words

To make you want to do or to have something.
A distinguishing feature of your personal nature.
When people all drink together and say someone's name to express their good wishes.
A grayish brown.
Excluded or forbidden from use, approach or mention.
A small amount of a color, feeling or quality.
A principle or belief.
Expressed or understood without being said directly.
A wooden or metal frame that supports a structure such as a roof or bridge.
ANSWERS
Tempt
Trait
Toast
Taupe
Taboo
Tinge
Tenet
Tacit
Truss
