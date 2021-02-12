Ten is enough

FAYETTEVILLE -- Senior Chelsea Dungee topped 2,000 career points, and Destiny Slocum topped her season-high to help No. 18 Arkansas finally knock off Mississippi State on Thursday night in Walton Arena.

Dungee and Slocum combined for 48 points to lead the Razorbacks to the 86-60 victory. The Bulldogs had won 10 in a row against Arkansas, with the Razorbacks' last win coming in Fayetteville on Feb. 19, 2012.

Slocum poured in a game-high 26, but the graduate transfer had to leave the game for a stretch in the second half after injuring her left hand.

She returned early in the fourth quarter to help the Razorbacks fend off the Bulldogs. She said the issue was with a hand that's bothered her much of the year.

"It was a little painful, but our trainer took care of it and taped it up, and when I came back honestly I feel like the adrenaline was carrying me," she said.

University of Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors acknowledged he wasn't sure whether Slocum would return.

"It didn't look good," he said. "I just said to Chelsea 'Hey, don't worry about your fouls. You gotta do what you gotta do to win this game.' And I thought she got real aggressive."

When Slocum left the floor, it was Dungee who stepped forward. The 5-11 guard, who leads the SEC in scoring, scored 15 of her 22 points in the second half. The two combined for 17 in the fourth quarter.

Mississippi State Coach Nikki McCray-Penson said the addition of Slocum to an already seasoned team this season makes the Razorbacks formidable.

"She's savvy. She's crafty with the ball," McCray-Penson said of Slocum. "Pick and roll is what she does. She knows how to pick you apart.

"They are much better than they were last year, and she's a big part of that. Chelsea Dungee's in great shape. They are just a veteran team now, but they added a piece in Slocum who is one of the best point guards in the country."

Neighbors said his team played like a squad that has lots of seniors and been in many tough games.

"You didn't see any panic," Neighbors said. "I thought there was a lot of poise because we have been there."

Amber Ramirez chipped in 12 for Arkansas.

Rickea Jackson scored to get Mississippi State within 71-69 with 4:45 left, but Dungee responded with a three-point play. A driving layup by Makayla Daniels later pushed the Arkansas lead to 78-72.

Myah Taylor's basket with 1:26 left pulled the Bulldogs within 81-78, but Slocum responded with a driving layup to push the lead back to five.

The Bulldogs had a chance to tie, but Aliyah Matharu's three-pointer with 21 seconds left was off. Dungee rebounded, was fouled and made two free throws to put the game out of reach.

Taylor led Mississippi State with 22 points while Matharu added 17. Jackson chipped in 14, and Jessika Carter -- who fouled out late -- had 11.

The Bulldogs stayed in the game thanks to 12 three-pointers while Arkansas managed just five. But the Razorbacks held strong while rebounding against the bigger Bulldogs. Arkansas was only outrebounded 31-27 after getting crushed by Texas A&M 46-18 on Sunday.

Neighbors liked his team's response in that area.

"To be within four [of a team] that has that type of size and that type of athleticism ... I felt like that was where the game was probably won," he said.

The duo of Carter and Jackson helped Mississippi State slice a 13-point halftime deficit to four after three quarters.

The Razorbacks (15-7, 5-6 SEC) were held without a field goal for more than four minutes as the Bulldogs went on a 12-1 flurry to get within 53-51 on JaMya Mingo-Young's shot off the glass with 4:25 left in the quarter. Arkansas responded and led 62-58 after three quarters.

Mississippi State (8-8, 3-5) fell out of The Associated Press Top 25 poll earlier this week for the first time in almost seven years. Covid-19 issues by opposing teams have limited the Bulldogs to just 14 games -- the fewest by any SEC team besides Vanderbilt, which chose to end its season early because of the pandemic.

The Razorbacks, who led by as many as 14, settled for a 48-35 halftime lead thanks to 17 points from Slocum on 7-of-9 shooting. Arkansas took advantage of 13 first-half turnovers by Mississippi State for 15 points, and the Razorbacks were a perfect 11 of 11 from the foul line.

The Bulldogs trailed most of the first half, but stayed relatively close thanks to some strong three-point shooting. They average just six made three-pointers a game, but hit seven in the first half. Taylor accounted for a team-best 11 first-half points, including 3 three-pointers.

Slocum tallied 12 first-quarter points as the Razorbacks used a 22-5 run to lead 26-16 after a quarter.

Arkansas forward Erynn Barnum (left) flips the ball up to the basket Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, as she is fouled by Mississippi State center Jessika Carter (right) during the first half of play in Bud Walton Arena. Visit nwaonline.com/210212Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 77,

MISSOURI 62

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Destanni Henderson had seven of her 11 points in a decisive third-quarter run as No. 1 South Carolina pulled away from Missouri for its 30th consecutive victory against SEC competition.

Zia Cooke shook off a poor start to finish with 15 points for the Gamecocks while Aliyah Boston had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

It was a satisfying win for South Carolina (16-2, 11-0), which was beaten at No. 2 UConn on Monday night only hours after returning to No. 1.

But Missouri (7-8, 3-7) made it difficult, trailing just 45-44 midway through the third quarter before Henderson took over. She hit a jumper, and then another driving basket where she was fouled. After missing the free throw, South Carolina rebounded and Henderson was open for a three-pointer and a 52-44 lead with 2:30 left in the period.

Shug Dickson had 15 points to lead Missouri.

NO. 20 KENTUCKY 71,

NO. 16 TENNESSEE 56

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Chasity Patterson scored 21 points and No. 20 Kentucky was 10 of 20 from three-point range to pull away for a victory over No. 16 Tennessee.

The Lady Vols, who won the first meeting 70-53 on Jan. 24, were without Rennia Davis, their leading rebounder (8.9) and second-leading scorer (14.5) because of covid-19 protocol. Tennessee was off last week because of a coronavirus break.

The Wildcats (14-5, 7-4) took control in the fourth quarter, going 5 for 5 from three-point range and outscoring Tennessee 25-9. Patterson and Jazmine Massengill, who scored 11 points, both hit two three-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Kentucky won despite leading scorer and three-point shooter Rhyne Howard scoring just eight points and missing both her shots behind the arc. Howard had 7 rebounds, 7 steals and 6 assists and hit a key basket in the fourth quarter.

Rae Burrell scored 22 points for the Lady Vols (12-4, 5-2) and Jordan Horston added 11.

NO. 24 GEORGIA 74,

AUBURN 54

ATHENS, Ga. -- Maya Caldwell had 13 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 24 Georgia beat Auburn.

Caldwell had six assists and made 3 three-pointers for the Bulldogs (15-4, 7-4).

Que Morrison added 14 points and eight rebounds, Gabby Connally scored 11 points and Javyn Nicholson had 10. Jenna Staiti had 6 blocks to go with 7 points and 6 rebounds.

Unique Thompson had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Tigers (5-14, 0-11). Honesty Scott-Grayson added 12 points.

Morrison's three-pointer to open the scoring in the second quarter pushed Georgia's lead into double digits for good at 21-9.

The Bulldogs committed 28 turnovers but made up for them by making 10 three-pointers, eight more than Auburn, and outrebounding the Tigers 54-31.

FLORIDA 73, LSU 66, OT

BATON ROUGE -- Lavender Briggs scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in leading Florida over LSU in overtime.

Kiara Smith added 19 for Florida (10-8, 3-7). Khayla Pointer paced LSU (8-9, 6-5) with 27 points, and Faustine Aifuwa put in 16 points to go along with 10 rebounds.

MISSISSIPPI 67,

ALABAMA 62

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Shakira Austin had 25 points and 13 rebounds as Mississippi rallied to defeat Alabama.

Ole Miss (9-7, 3-7) was outscored 21-8 in the third quarter and trailed 47-45 entering the final quarter. Jordan Lewis led the Crimson Tide (12-6, 5-6) with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley communicates with players during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Missouri on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

South Carolina forward Victaria Saxton (5) vies for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Missouri forward LaDazhia Williams (0) grabs a rebound next to South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston, left, is defended by Missouri's Aijha Blackwell (33) and LaDazhia Williams (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)