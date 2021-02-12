TODAY’S GAMES

6A-CENTRAL
Little Rock Catholic/Mount St. Mary at North Little Rock
Conway at Fort Smith Northside
6A-WEST
Fayetteville at Springdale
Springdale Har-Ber at Fort Smith Southside
5A-CENTRAL
Maumelle at Little Rock Christian
5A-SOUTH
Hot Springs at Lake Hamilton
Hot Springs Lakeside at Sheridan
Pine Bluff at White Hall
Texarkana at El Dorado
5A-EAST
Nettleton at Batesville
Paragould at West Memphis
5A-WEST
Alma at Russellville
Greenbrier at Siloam Springs
Greenwood at Vilonia
Mountain Home at Van Buren
4A-4
Clarksville at Morrilton
Pottsville at Ozark
Subiaco Academy at Dardanelle
4A-7
Arkadelphia at Nashville
Bauxite at De Queen
4A-8
Camden Fairview at Monticello
Crossett at Hamburg
Star City at Magnolia
Warren at Watson Chapel
3A-1
Elkins at Green Forest
Haas Hall Fayetteville at West Fork
Lincoln at Bergman
Valley Springs at Greenland
3A-2
Clinton at Rose Bud
Harding Academy at Bald Knob
Mountain View at Cave City
3A-4
Charleston at Danville
Cossatot River at Cedarville
Hackett at Waldron
Paris at Booneville
3A-5
Jessieville at Atkins
LISA Academy North at St. Joseph
Mayflower at Baptist Prep
Perryville at Dover
3A-7
Centerpoint at Bismarck
Genoa Central at Benton Harmony Grove
Glen Rose at Ashdown
2A-1
Decatur at Alpena
Flippin at Arkansas Arts Academy
Yellville-Summit at Eureka Springs
2A-4
Lavaca at Mountainburg
2A-5
Marshall at Quitman
2A-6
Des Arc at England
2A-8
Spring Hill at Lafayette County
1A-7
Blevins at Mount Ida
NOTE Some games may have been canceled or postponed because of covid-19 or inclement weather.
