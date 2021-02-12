TODAY’S GAMES

6A-CENTRAL

Little Rock Catholic/Mount St. Mary at North Little Rock

Conway at Fort Smith Northside

6A-WEST

Fayetteville at Springdale

Springdale Har-Ber at Fort Smith Southside

5A-CENTRAL

Maumelle at Little Rock Christian

5A-SOUTH

Hot Springs at Lake Hamilton

Hot Springs Lakeside at Sheridan

Pine Bluff at White Hall

Texarkana at El Dorado

5A-EAST

Nettleton at Batesville

Paragould at West Memphis

5A-WEST

Alma at Russellville

Greenbrier at Siloam Springs

Greenwood at Vilonia

Mountain Home at Van Buren

4A-4

Clarksville at Morrilton

Pottsville at Ozark

Subiaco Academy at Dardanelle

4A-7

Arkadelphia at Nashville

Bauxite at De Queen

4A-8

Camden Fairview at Monticello

Crossett at Hamburg

Star City at Magnolia

Warren at Watson Chapel

3A-1

Elkins at Green Forest

Haas Hall Fayetteville at West Fork

Lincoln at Bergman

Valley Springs at Greenland

3A-2

Clinton at Rose Bud

Harding Academy at Bald Knob

Mountain View at Cave City

3A-4

Charleston at Danville

Cossatot River at Cedarville

Hackett at Waldron

Paris at Booneville

3A-5

Jessieville at Atkins

LISA Academy North at St. Joseph

Mayflower at Baptist Prep

Perryville at Dover

3A-7

Centerpoint at Bismarck

Genoa Central at Benton Harmony Grove

Glen Rose at Ashdown

2A-1

Decatur at Alpena

Flippin at Arkansas Arts Academy

Yellville-Summit at Eureka Springs

2A-4

Lavaca at Mountainburg

2A-5

Marshall at Quitman

2A-6

Des Arc at England

2A-8

Spring Hill at Lafayette County

1A-7

Blevins at Mount Ida

NOTE Some games may have been canceled or postponed because of covid-19 or inclement weather.

