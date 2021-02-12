Tow trucks, street crews busy after icy weather socks county

An 18-wheeler slid off the road at the Martha Mitchell Expressway overpass between Blake Street and University Avenue on Thursday morning. Roads remained slick throughout Thursday in Jefferson County. (Special to The Commercial/Foster Towing)

All hands were on deck Thursday as power outages swept across the state from a winter storm of freezing rain that accumulated in Jefferson County, affecting roughly 500 customers and causing numerous traffic mishaps.

Dangerous roads and power outages continued throughout the county on Thursday.

Tow truck companies remained busy from early Thursday morning throughout the evening rescuing vehicles from dire conditions as a result of icy road conditions along Martha Mitchell Expressway.

When The Pine Bluff Commercial reached out to Foster Towing, located at 4205 W. Barraque St., the sounds of phones ringing could be heard in the background, followed by a spokesperson for the company saying they had been "swamped since this morning" and were unable to continue with the interview.

Over on U.S. 65 South, six tractor-trailers wrecked in a median, according to a spokesperson from Foster Towing, who added that the roads were icy and it took roughly seven hours to clear the accident.

Insley's Towing on Dollarway Road and Carrington & Son's Towing said they were equally busy handling calls from drivers who became stranded after their vehicles slid off the road or into other vehicles.

The City of Pine Bluff Street Department was also out early Thursday retreating the city's streets after salting them on Wednesday night before the storm started.

Street Department Director Rick Rhoden said crews salted the heavily traveled streets and will keep an eye out on other areas of the city.

"We've put out quite a bit of abrasive and calcium down this morning and the bridges and overpasses are clear," said Rhoden. "The roads seem to be in fairly good shape right now."

As the temperature drops, Rhoden said he expects a refreeze and said his crews will continue with road treatments at least through the end of today until the next expected winter storm hits Monday.

"There are still slick spots that you have to be really careful about," said Rhoden, who added that black ice could be present in some areas. "Hopefully we don't get any more precipitation and it will stay dry."

Entergy Arkansas reports that it is ready for the next round of storms as crews are already dispersed throughout the state restoring power lost from the first wave of freezing rain.

The utility said it has assembled nearly 900 additional restoration resources including mutual assistance crews that arrived in the state Wednesday. Officials also also said they are closely monitoring forecasts of a second winter storm expected to bring freezing rain and ice accumulations starting Sunday.

In anticipation of travel conditions worsening overnight, Entergy Arkansas said restoration times will not be provided for customers who experience an outage overnight in many areas including Pine Bluff.

As for the predicted winter storm on Monday, Rhoden said he is hoping it will miss Jefferson County altogether.