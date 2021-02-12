Sections
Truck found in hospital-shooting case

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:07 a.m.

Authorities have located a truck that was used to drop off a wounded man who died Wednesday afternoon at St. Vincent's Infirmary, according to Little Rock police.

Witnesses heard gunshots in the parking lot Wednesday and saw a truck driving in circles before Brian Keith Britt of Conway was removed from the vehicle, police spokesman Eric Barnes said Wednesday. The truck then exited the parking lot, speeding the wrong way down the emergency entrance.

Britt, 47, died despite attempts to save his life, Barnes said.

Police spokesman Mark Edwards said Thursday that surveillance video captured a red truck leaving the scene and that it had been found by another law enforcement agency.

Britt's body was taken to the state Crime Lab for an autopsy. The investigation is ongoing.

