Employee covid-19 cases forcing Bruno's Little Italy to stay closed

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 2:10 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Bruno's Little Italy on Little Rock's Main Street has remained closed for three weeks after two key employees came down with covid-19. (Democrat-Gazette file photo/Eric E. Harrison)

Two cases of severe covid-19 illness in key personnel have kept Bruno’s Little Italy, 310 Main St., Little Rock, closed for three weeks and through the Valentine's Day weekend.

"Two of our most necessary, essential workers tested positive" for the coronavirus, said owner Gio Bruno, "and they are not over it yet." He did not name the employees to maintain their medical privacy.

The restaurant posted Jan. 24 on Facebook that the restaurant was “temporarily CLOSED because one of our staff tested positive for the coronavirus. We will reopen once we have all tested negative, quarantined and have re-sanitized the facility.”

Bruno said he has no firm idea of when the restaurant will reopen, but when it does it will be with a stricter observance of covid-19 protocols, including social distancing and enforcing mask-wearing away from the bar and tables.

