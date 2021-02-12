U.S. buys more doses of vaccine

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration Thursday purchased another 200 million doses of the two coronavirus vaccines authorized for emergency use in the United States, securing sufficient shots by the end of July to cover everyone currently eligible for inoculation.

President Joe Biden, in remarks capping an afternoon tour of the National Institutes of Health, announced the deals for 100 million more doses from Pfizer and German company BioNTech, and 100 million more from Moderna. The expectation, Biden said, is that the additional doses will be delivered by the end of July.

The purchases increase available supply by 50%, bringing the total to 600 million doses. Because both products are two-dose regimens, that would be enough to fully vaccinate 300 million people. An estimated 260 million people in the United States are currently considered eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine, though trials involving children as young as 12 could widen the pool.

Moderna issued a statement confirming the purchase and saying it was "working with its domestic manufacturing partners," as well as federal regulators, to "explore ways to accelerate delivery, with the goal of providing this new order of 100 million doses before the end of July 2021." A Pfizer spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Moderna has already promised to supply the federal government with 100 million doses by the end of March and another 100 million by the end of June. Pfizer has indicated it can provide 120 million doses by the end of March and another 80 million by the end of May, two months earlier than its initial July target.

As the country seeks to stay ahead of the spread of the new variants, which are more transmissible and possibly more lethal, top health officials have expressed confidence that widespread inoculation will soon be possible because of a steady ramp-up in manufacturing.

"By the time we get to April, that will be what I would call, for better wording, 'open season,' namely, virtually everybody and anybody in any category could start to get vaccinated," Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, said Thursday on NBC's "Today" show.

The Biden administration has already increased weekly allocations to states by nearly 30%, though shortages remain pronounced in many areas. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday that his city would temporarily close a mass vaccination site at Dodger Stadium, along with several other locations, because there aren't enough doses.

Additional doses are also expected to come from Johnson & Johnson, which submitted its application for a single-shot coronavirus vaccine to U.S. regulators earlier this month. If approved, the easy-to-store vaccine would further augment supply, though production setbacks are expected to limit availability until the spring. It's also possible that vaccine experts may recommend the vaccine only for certain age groups.

Johnson & Johnson's vaccine showed strong protection against severe disease from the variant first discovered in South Africa, but offered less-robust protection against moderate illness.

Evidence from laboratory tests suggests that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines work against variants, but the ability of the immune response to block the South African variant is diminished. Another vaccine, developed by Novavax, was highly effective against the variant first discovered in Britain but far less so against the South African variant.

As more vaccine becomes available, new challenges, including staffing to give shots, will arise. But health officials say they're preparing.

"We're strategizing around that now, and the good thing is we've had a couple of months of experience doing this that we can learn from," said Kevin Litten, a spokesman for the Louisiana Department of Health.

SHOTS GAIN TRACTION

Two months after the first covid-19 shots were administered, the race to vaccinate older Americans is gaining traction, with more than a third of people 65 and older having received their first doses in states that have provided data.

The finding comes from an Associated Press analysis of information from 27 states where data is available. Those states account for just over half of all first doses administered nationwide.

"This is very good news. This is a sign we're doing it right," said Ali Mokdad, professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington in Seattle. Vaccine hesitancy is dropping quickly as older Americans talk to their friends who have been vaccinated, he said. "They're watching people they know get the vaccine and seeing it's safe."

The effort is uneven, with many other states still lagging behind on vaccinations of the higher-risk population.

Mokdad added: "We can do better. I can't wait for the day when all those who want the vaccine can get the vaccine. The system we have in place is working. We have to keep pushing for more vaccine."

The proportion of vaccines given to those 65 years and older varies. It's about three-quarters of all first-dose shots in Florida and more than two-thirds in North Carolina.

In Indiana, Alaska and West Virginia, almost half of the population 65 years and older has received the first dose. In North Carolina, Louisiana, Colorado, Florida and Utah, about a third of that population has received the first dose.

Oregon, Pennsylvania, Kansas, Nebraska and Maryland, are on the lower end, with 20% or less of the 65-and-older population receiving doses. The administration of Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and a bipartisan group of state lawmakers said Wednesday that they would create a vaccine task force that will brainstorm ways to administer covid-19 shots more rapidly.

As of Wednesday, the federal government had distributed 46.4 million vaccine doses to states and other jurisdictions, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. So far, almost 34 million people, or 10% of the U.S. population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Nearly 10.5 million people, or 3% of the population, have received both doses.

Older Americans have borne the brunt of the deaths and hospitalizations from the virus, which has claimed more than 473,000 lives in the U.S. About 80% of the people who have died from covid have been adults 65 and older.

WAR WITH VIRUS

While the Trump administration addressed the pandemic with the vernacular of a natural disaster -- using the Federal Emergency Management Agency's mantra of a "federally supported, state managed and locally executed" response -- Biden's team is borrowing from the Pentagon and the doctrine of overwhelming force.

"We're at war with this virus," covid-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said in an interview on the response. "We're taking every resource and tool the federal government has to battle on every front."

It's a strategy facing urgent tests after Biden inherited an inconsistent vaccine distribution plan and with the emerging threats from new virus variants.

The goal, Biden aides say, is as simple as it is ambitious: After a year of being on defense they want to take the fight to the virus -- to "overwhelm the problem," a kind of mantra for the team.

But Biden is fighting his war against the coronavirus short-handed, as delays in the Senate and by his own White House have left several top U.S. health posts unfilled.

Biden's team lacks a confirmed Health and Human Services secretary and surgeon general. And the president has yet to name permanent heads for the Food and Drug Administration, which approves vaccines, or the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which administers the government's two large health programs for elderly, disabled and low-income people. Other roles are also unfilled.

The holes threaten to hamper the U.S.' rebound from the virus and undermine one of the biggest promises of Biden's campaign. The logjam rests in large part in the Senate, which has found scant time to confirm Biden's key nominees as lawmakers haggled over how to split power and are now contending with the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

The president isn't likely to see immediate relief. Xavier Becerra, Biden's pick for health secretary, won't have Senate committee hearings until the week of Feb. 22, though the planning remains fluid, aides familiar with the matter said. That would probably push any full confirmation vote into March.

The White House is stepping up the pressure.

"Frankly, it is disappointing that Congress, the Senate, is delaying any further in confirming his nomination at a time when thousands of people are dying every day of a pandemic and people need leadership at the top of an agency that has an important role to play," press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.

Despite the delays, Biden's White House has kept its pandemic response in the forefront, steadily scaling up vaccine shipments and holding regular briefings to tout progress.

Meanwhile, facing criticism that Biden has not acted aggressively enough on reopening schools, the White House on Thursday said it's aiming for a full reopening but will defer to science experts on how to achieve it in the middle of a pandemic.

The White House drew criticism this week when it said schools would be considered opened if they teach in-person at least one day a week. Asked about it Thursday, Psaki said Biden hopes to get students in the classroom five days a week as soon as it's safe.

Psaki did not detail a timeline for that, however, saying the administration will act on new school guidance that's expected to be released today by the CDC.

"I can assure any parent listening that his objective, his commitment, is to ensuring schools are open five days a week," Psaki said at a news briefing. "That's what he wants to achieve, and we are going to lead with science and the advice they are giving us."

The task of helping schools reopen will fall to the CDC, Psaki said, and to Biden's pick for education secretary, Miguel Cardona, whose nomination was approved Thursday by the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

The panel voted 17-5 in favor of Cardona, who is expected to be approved by the full Senate. He won support from the committee's ranking Republican, Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, who said Cardona has the "background, qualifications and temperament" to become secretary.

"He's stressed the need for students to get back in school, and that's now finally a bipartisan mission," Burr said.

Information for this article was contributed by Lena H. Sun, Isaac Stanley-Becker, Laurie McGinley, Carolyn Y. Johnson and Amy Goldstein of The Washington Post; by Carla K. Johnson, Bryan Anderson, Andrew Dalton, Kelli Kennedy, Zeke Miller, Hannah Fingerhut, Jonathan Lemire, Andrew DeMillo and Collin Binkley of The Associated Press; and by Josh Wingrove of Bloomberg News.