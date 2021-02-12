U.S. 'emergency' for border wall is declared over

FILE - This March 2, 2019 photo shows a Customs and Border Control agent patrols on the US side of a razor-wire-covered border wall along the Mexico east of Nogales, Ariz. President Joe Biden rushed to send the most ambitious overhaul of the nation's immigration system in a generation to Congress and signed nine executive actions to wipe out some of his predecessor's toughest measures to fortify the U.S.-Mexico border. But a federal court in Texas suspended his 100-day moratorium on deportations. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel,File)

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden has officially ended the "national emergency" that President Donald Trump declared in order to take money from the Pentagon to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The White House released a letter Thursday from Biden to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., notifying Congress that he had rescinded his predecessor's February 2019 proclamation.

It was a formality since Biden ordered a halt to border wall construction shortly after he took office.

In his letter, the president said Trump's declaration of a national emergency had been "unwarranted" and that he had directed that "no more American taxpayer dollars be diverted to construct a border wall." He also ordered a review of all money spent on the project.

The U.S. has been building border fortification for decades under both Democratic and Republican administrations. Trump made the effort a centerpiece of his first presidential campaign, vowing to build a wall across the entire border and have Mexico pay for it.

Trump took roughly $6 billion from military funds under the national emergency he declared after Congress refused his demands for wall funding, leading to the longest government shutdown in history.

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld a legal challenge to Trump's action in a 5-4 vote in July 2019.

By the end of his administration, the U.S. had completed more than 450 miles of new wall construction along the 2,000-mile border. Much of the construction was in areas where there had already been some form of barrier.

Trump administration officials said the border wall slowed down smugglers and people crossing the border illegally so they could be more easily apprehended. Critics said there were more effective tools for enforcement and that parts of the new construction damaged environmentally sensitive areas or were in places where a wall wasn't needed. There were also private landholders who objected to having their property seized for the project.

As of Jan. 15, the government had spent roughly $6 billion of the nearly $11 billion in work for which it signed contracts.

Meanwhile, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday that many migrants believe the "doors are open" to the United States after Biden's election.

Lopez Obrador said that wasn't true, and urged migrants not to believe traffickers who tell them they could get legal status immediately. He noted that he welcomed Biden's policy proposal, but that it would take time to be approved and implemented.

"Now, for example, that there is a U.S. immigration policy to regularize the situation of migrants, Mexicans and our Central American brothers, people think that now the doors are open, that President Biden is going to immediately regularize all migrants," Lopez Obrador said.

"It is not true that everyone can go now to the United States and they will be regularized, that has not been defined yet," he said. "Our brother migrants should have this information so that they won't be deceived by human traffickers, who paint a rosy picture."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday that a "vast majority" of migrants continue to be turned away at the southern border. She added that Biden is committed to moving away from the Trump administration's immigration policies but it's going to take time.

"The president is committed to putting in place, in partnership with our Department of Homeland Security, a moral and humane process for processing people at the border, but that capacity is limited," Psaki said. "We're just not equipped to process people at the pace that we would like to do."

She added that the administration is concerned about migrants arriving at the border. "We don't want people to put themselves at danger at a time where it is not the right time to come," she said.

Lopez Obrador also cited the recent massacre of 19 people, including at least 14 Guatemalan migrants, as justification for his policy of stopping Central American migrants at Mexico's southern border with Guatemala.

He said the massacre showed that it was too dangerous to allow migrants to travel through drug cartel turf in northern Mexico.