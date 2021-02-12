Weekly sports schedule

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, University of Arkansas at Monticello and area high school athletic schedules are updated. Fans are not permitted inside UAPB home athletic events until further notice.

Note that events and times are subject to change; if any changes or discrepancies are found, email icmurrell@pbcommercial.com.

TODAY

Boys basketball: Pine Bluff at White Hall, 7:30 p.m.; Warren at Watson Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Dollarway at Central Arkansas Christian, 5 p.m.; Pine Bluff at White Hall, 6 p.m.; Warren at Watson Chapel, 6 p.m.

College indoor track: UAPB at Pittsburg (Kan.) State meet

Women's college soccer: Jarvis Christian at UAPB, 2 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys basketball: Dollarway at DeWitt, 3:30 p.m.; Pine Bluff at Lake Hamilton, 6:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Dollarway at DeWitt, 2 p.m.; Pine Bluff at Lake Hamilton, 5 p.m.

College indoor track: UAPB at Pittsburg (Kan.) State meet

College soccer: Central Baptist at UAPB, time TBA

Men's college basketball: Ouachita Baptist at UAM, 4 p.m.; Southern at UAPB, 6 p.m.

Women's college basketball: Southern at UAPB, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY

College volleyball: Jackson State at UAPB, noon

MONDAY

College golf: UAPB in SWAC Invitational, Birmingham, Ala.

Men's college basketball: Alcorn State at UAPB, 7 p.m.

Women's college basketball: Alcorn State at UAPB, 4 p.m.; UAM at Henderson State, 5:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Boys basketball: Sheridan at Pine Bluff, 7:30 p.m.; White Hall at Hot Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Sheridan at Pine Bluff, 7:30 p.m.; White Hall at Hot Springs, 6 p.m.

College volleyball: Mississippi Valley State at UAPB, 6 p.m.; UAM at Henderson State, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Women's college soccer: Lyon College at UAPB, 3 p.m.

THURSDAY

College indoor track: SWAC Championship, Birmingham, Ala.

Men's college basketball: UAM at Arkansas Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Women's college basketball: UAM at Arkansas Tech, 5:30 p.m.