Wisconsin sets audit of 2020 election

MADISON, Wis. -- Republican state lawmakers on Thursday ordered an audit of Wisconsin's election, three months after Donald Trump's narrow loss that was affirmed during a partial recount and after the rejection of several lawsuits alleging wrongdoing.

The GOP-controlled Joint Legislative Audit Committee voted along party lines to order the audit to be conducted by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau. It will examine such issues as how the state maintains its voter rolls and when it allows voters to get absentee ballots without showing identification.

Republican state Rep. Samantha Kerkman, a co-chairwoman of the committee, said she wanted to make sure voters are confident that elections are fair.

No significant problems were found with Wisconsin's voting machines after audits and recounts in 2016 and 2020. All of the lawsuits by Trump and his allies alleging widespread problems with the 2020 election were rejected.

Democrats said they trusted State Auditor Joe Chrisman to handle the proposed review fairly, but that they fear Republicans will use it to disparage an election that Joe Biden won by fewer than 21,000 votes.

The audit will take months to complete.

Missouri youth-lockup workers arrested

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. -- Missouri health officials have stopped admissions to a suburban St. Louis youth residential treatment center after three employees were arrested on accusations of child abuse or of failing to report the alleged abuse.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch obtained reports from Webster Groves police showing that two women and a man in their 20s were arrested on Jan. 21. All three worked for the treatment center Great Circle.

The reports say the arrests stemmed from an incident on Jan. 19, and list the occupations of those arrested as a teacher, youth care specialist and an intensive behavioral technician.

Great Circle is a nonprofit and the largest provider of residential treatment for children in Missouri, with 13 centers mostly dealing with children in the foster-care system.

Police Chief Dale Curtis said in an email that "it is alleged that the victim in this incident was struck in the head with a hand from behind, was body-pinned and dragged down a hallway," and that the arrests are part of a "larger, ongoing investigation."

No charges have been filed.

A spokeswoman for Great Circle said she can't comment on "employee matters," but said there was no interruption to daily operations.

Bid to jail protest-killing suspect denied

MADISON, Wis. -- A judge on Thursday refused prosecutors' request to issue a new arrest warrant for an 18-year-old from Illinois accused of killing two people during a police brutality protest in Wisconsin last summer.

Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger accused Kyle Rittenhouse of failing to update his address when he moved out of his Antioch apartment in November, amounting to a bail violation.

In addition to a new arrest warrant, Binger asked Judge Bruce Schroeder to increase Rittenhouse's bail by $200,000. Rittenhouse's attorneys countered that Rittenhouse is in hiding because of threats.

Schroeder refused both requests.

During a testy hearing the judge said people out on bond often fail to update their addresses and aren't arrested. He ordered Rittenhouse attorney Mark Richards to turn over Rittenhouse's current physical address but said it would be sealed to the public and only he and the Kenosha County sheriff's office would have access to it.

The judge also refused to give Binger the address, saying he didn't want more violence in Kenosha. The move -- and the comment -- left Binger flabbergasted.

"I hope you're not suggesting sharing this with our office would lead to further violence," Binger said. "We are not the public. We are the prosecuting agency. I have never heard of a situation where the information has been withheld from my office."

Rittenhouse, who is white, faces a number of charges, including two homicide counts. He is accused of going to Kenosha when he was 17, during violent protests against police brutality. Prosecutors said he opened fire on protesters Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz with an AR-15-style rifle. Rosenbaum and Huber were killed. Grosskreutz was wounded.

$324M available for landlords, renters

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday signed a bill to provide more than $324 million in federal funding to Missouri renters and landlords struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The money comes from a federal program that Congress passed in December aimed at helping tenants who have fallen behind on rent and face eviction.

Both Missouri landlords and tenants can apply for aid under the program, which is administered by the Missouri Housing Development Commission.

Renters can use the money to pay past-due rent or to help pay future rent costs for up to a one-year period. The money also can be spent on gas, water and electricity.