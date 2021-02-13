'A different dynamic'

Justin Smith’s return to the lineup makes a major difference on offense, Coach Eric Musselman said. “Justin is one of the better offensive rebounders in the league. He’s a great basket cutter for us. He’s a great ball mover for us,” Musselman said. (Special to the NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Beach)

FAYETTEVILLE -- There will be another Smith on the court when the Arkansas Razorbacks play No. 10 Missouri today at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.

Senior forward Justin Smith will start for the Razorbacks against a Missouri rotation that includes starting guards Dru Smith and Mark Smith with forward Mitchell Smith, a senior from Van Buren, coming off the bench.

Justin Smith, a 6-7 graduate transfer from Indiana, had to sit out Missouri's 81-68 victory over the University of Arkansas on Jan. 2 at Walton Arena.

It was the day after Smith underwent surgery on his right ankle for an injury he suffered in the SEC opener at Auburn.

Smith played 107 consecutive college games, including 81 starts, before missing his first one. He missed only one game at Buffalo Grove (Ill.) Stevenson High School when he had a strained calf as a sophomore.

He said having to watch the first Arkansas-Missouri game from the bench was "weird" and definitely difficult.

"That's kind of what fueled my rehab and made me really want to get back so quickly," Smith said. "It's because I couldn't just sit there and watch. I wanted to be out there with my teammates and I really wanted to help us win."

Smith was projected to miss three to six weeks, but 15 days after the surgery he started in Arkansas' 90-59 loss at Alabama.

Showing obvious signs of rust and struggling with his conditioning, Smith had 5 points and 1 rebound against the Crimson Tide in 18 minutes.

In the six games since, Smith has averaged 11.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 31.5 minutes and has shot 54.5% (32 of 59) to help the Razorbacks go 5-1.

"I think he's been great," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "I think he's playing with more confidence. Our guys are more confident with him on the floor.

"He just gives us a different dynamic on both sides of the ball. He gets us extra possessions with his defensive rebounding as well as his offensive rebounding."

Missouri Coach Cuonzo Martin said he's impressed by Smith.

"He plays with energy, plays hard," Martin said. "He can defend the four and five positions. He's good off the dribble slashing. Doesn't shoot a lot of threes [3 of 16], but he doesn't have bad technique or form.

"I like his aggressiveness. I like his nature. I like his energy on the floor."

Smith said he hopes to use his defensive skills to help Arkansas do a better job of containing 6-10 Missouri senior Jeremiah Tilmon, who had a career-high 25 points and 11 rebounds in the first game.

"Tilmon was great in game one," Musselman said. "On the backside of our defense, we were just slow.

"We had three to four guards out there the whole game, just based on what our roster makeup was at the time. So I certainly think we're a little bit better now."

Tilmon hit 9 of 13 shots, drew 7 fouls and made 7 of 10 free throws.

"The last game against Missouri, we kind of struggled defensively, whether it be with rotations or in the pick and roll," Smith said. "I guess my versatility on defense, that would allow us to do a lot of different things to throw at them, so they're not getting comfortable or they're unable to figure out what we're doing."

Musselman said having Smith back in the lineup also makes a major difference on offense.

"Justin is one of the better offensive rebounders in the league," Musselman said. "He's a great basket cutter for us. He's a great ball mover for us.

"They'll deny on the wings, and he's really good at being at the top of the key and being a passer for us, and being an initiator in a lot of our offensive sets."

Smith said that initially after his surgery, he went through rehabilitation sessions on his ankle three times a day. He still goes through daily treatment and at times deals with pain six weeks after the surgery.

"We've been trying to steadily get me back to where I feel 100% with my ankle, or somewhere close to that," Smith said. "It can feel good one day, but then depending on how a practice or a game was, it could feel worse. So we have to monitor that."

Smith said players get used to dealing with sprained ankles, jammed fingers, contusions and now -- in his case -- continuing to recover from surgery.

"You just build that pain tolerance," Smith said. "I guess it was all leading up to this. It's just take it day-by-day and deal with it if you want to play."

Arkansas men at No. 10 Missouri

WHEN 3 p.m. Central today

WHERE Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Mo.

RECORDS Arkansas 15-5, 7-4 SEC; Missouri 13-4, 6-4

SERIES Arkansas leads 28-26

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TV ESPN2

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

MISSOURI

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Dru Smith, 6-3, Sr.14.23.8

G Xavier Pinson, 6-2, Jr.14.23.1

G Mark Smith, 6-5, Sr.10.12.4

F Jeremiah Tilmon, 6-10, Sr.12.87.8

F Kobe Brown, 6-7, So.6.85.8

COACH Cuonzo Martin (63-50 in four seasons at Missouri, 249-171 overall in 13 seasons)

ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Moses Moody, 6-6, Fr.16.35.7

G Jalen Tate, 6-6, Sr.10.93.7

G Davonte Davis, 6-3, Fr.6.63.5

F Justin Smith, 6-7, Sr.11.16.5

F Connor Vanover, 7-3, So.7.75.7

COACH Eric Musselman (35-17 in two seasons at Arkansas, 145-51 overall in six seasons)

TEAM COMPARISON

MissouriArkansas

73.8Points for82.7

70.5Points against70.5

+1.2Rebound margin+5.5

+1.0.Turnover margin+2.6

45.5FG pct.45.0

30.73-pt pct.33.9

69.1FT pct.73.9

CHALK TALK Missouri beat Arkansas 81-68 on Jan. 2 at Walton Arena, the Razorbacks' only home loss this season. Jeremiah Tilmon led the Tigers with a career-high 25 points and 11 rebounds and Xavier Pinson added 23 points. The Razorbacks got 19 points from JD Notae and 18 from Moses Moody. ... Missouri has swept a two-game season series from Arkansas once, in 2014, the Tigers' second season in the SEC. ... Arkansas senior forward Justin Smith, who missed the first game against Missouri after undergoing ankle surgery, has scored 999 career points.... Arkansas is 9-8 against Missouri in SEC games .... The Razorbacks have won five consecutive SEC games for the first time since 2017. ... Arkansas is 3-4 in road games this season with victories at Auburn, Vanderbilt and Kentucky. ... Missouri is 8-1 at home. The lone loss was 73-53 to Tennessee in the SEC opener. ... Arkansas is 10-16 at Missouri and has lost four in a row at Mizzou Arena -- including 83-79 in overtime last season -- since last winning there 94-61 in 2016. ... Missouri forward Mitchell Smith, a 6-10 senior from Van Buren, is averaging 4.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 20.1 minutes per game off the bench.