Arkansas women’s team quickest in the DMR

The University of Arkansas women’s distance medley relay team of Kennedy Thomson, Kethlin Campbell, Shafiqua Maloney and Krissy Gear won Friday night at the Tyson Invitational in 10 minutes, 53.77 seconds, the top collegiate time this indoor season.

The Razorbacks broke the meet record of 11:11.32, set by Tennessee in 2007. It also was the second-fastest time ever run by Arkansas to the school record of 10:51.89 set in 2015.

Arkansas took the first five places in the 3,000 meters with Katie Izzo first in 8:57.78 and Lauren Gregory second in 8:58.36. Logan Morris, Abby Gray and Gracie Hyde took third, fourth and fifth.

Rosey Effiong won the 400 in 52.27 to lead a 1-2-3 finish by the Razorbaks. Tiana Wilson was second in 52.42 and Paris Peoples third in 52.45.

Jada Baylark took third in the 60 (7.28) for Arkansas.

The No. 1-ranked Arkansas women’s team lead the eight-team field through eight events with 76 points, followed by Oregon (38) and Alabama (29).

“It just seemed like we were hitting on all cylinders,” Razorbacks women’s Coach Lance Harter said. “That just gives confirmation to the kids and coaching staff that it’s coming together, and it’s coming together at the right time.”

Arkansas’ No. 3 men’s team got a first-place finish in the pole vault from Etamar Bhastekar, who cleared 17 feet, 4 1/2 inches.

The Razorbacks took second in the distance medley relay with Kieran Taylor, James Milholen, Jadon Bartholomew and Amon Kemboi running 9:34.61 — the fifth-quickest collegiate time this season. Texas won in 9:33.37.

Ruben Banks took third in the weight throw for Arkansas at 70-11/2.

Oregon’s Cooper Teare won the mile in a collegiate record 3:50.39 with teammate Cole Hocker second in 3:50.55. They each bettered the previous collegiate record of 3:52.01 set by Edward Cheserek of Oregon in 2017.

Florida State leads the men’s team standings through nine events with 46 points followed by Alabama (42) and Arkansas (35).

The Tyson Invitational continues today with field events starting at noon and running events at 1 p.m.