Biden will resume opening to Cubans on business, travel

WASHINGTON -- President Barack Obama took historic steps to thaw the hostile, Cold War-era relationship with the island nation of Cuba, 120 miles south of Miami. President Donald Trump did his best to put everything back on ice.

Now the Biden administration says it will lift some of Trump's restrictions on business and travel between the U.S. and Cuba, and renew diplomatic talks.

But President Joe Biden's initial actions will disappoint advocates longing for the more robust relationship that was emerging in the Obama years.

Although he promised during the campaign to reverse Trump's Cuba policy, Biden's plans will have to roll out more slowly than some of his advisers had hoped.

He faces stiff resistance in Congress from members opposed to detente with Cuba, including from one of the Senate's most powerful Democrats. At the same time, Cuba's behavior has become more controversial with repression of dissidents and support for Venezuela. And Trump left numerous obstacles, such as formally declaring Cuba a state sponsor of terrorism, which takes time and a bundle of red tape to reverse.

"There was never going to be Obama redux," said Cuba expert John Kavulich, head of an economic institute that for decades has focused on Cuba.

The Biden government will remove harsh Trump restrictions that most directly harmed civilian Cubans, administration officials said. First of those are the limits on the amount of remittances that Cuban Americans can send to their relatives on the island. The administration will also restore some of the wiring services, including Western Union, that are used to transmit the money and that the previous administration blocked. The money is a lifeline for many Cubans.

Biden's team also intends to allow more travel between the countries, people familiar with the plans said. U.S.-origin flights to various Cuban cities were opened under Obama, along with a large cruise ship itinerary. But those mostly shut down under Trump. Obama's reasoning was that the exposure of Cubans to more Westerners would plant the seeds of democratization; Trump's people argued that a lot of the dollars spent by tourists and other visitors ended up in the hands of the Cuban military.

Biden's first steps will be taken as initial gestures while more difficult matters are debated.

"Politically he is going to keep it limited for now," said John Caulfield, former head of the U.S. mission in Havana and a specialist in U.S.-Cuba policy. Caulfield said Biden needs to see how much political will there is in Havana.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has said he welcomes dialogue with Washington, but without preconditions.

Biden may also rebuild the staff at the U.S. diplomatic mission in Havana, which sank to a skeleton crew under Trump, and resume issuing visas to Cuban nationals.

Since Biden assumed office, his aides have become more circumspect about the plans for Cuba, repeating publicly that the policy is "under review."

However, Juan Gonzalez, an Obama administration alum who is now head of Western Hemisphere affairs for Biden's National Security Council, last week confirmed broad strokes of the new policy.

Biden's "commitment on Cuba is to lift the limitations on remittances and make possible the travel of Americans to the island," he said in Spanish to Spanish-language news channel Univision.

The previous administration "only penalized Cuban Americans and the Cuban people in the middle of a pandemic" by making it difficult for them to receive money from relatives and "did nothing to try to advance a democratic future in Cuba," Gonzalez said.

Two other people who have participated in talks about Cuba with members of the administration confirmed the steps. The State Department declined to comment.