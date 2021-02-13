Calendar 2-13-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Saturday, Feb. 13

ASC sets Valentine's Day Activity at FunDay

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will feature Pine Bluff native and artist Kimiara Johnson in the Second Saturday Family FunDay. Johnson will lead a Valentine's Day doll portfolio activity. ASC is offering both in-person and online participation in this event. Visitors can secure a spot between 12:30–3 p.m. Feb. 13 by registering at asc701.org/second-saturday-family-funday/, or calling (870) 536-3375. Walk-ins are also welcome. The session is limited to seven people per time slot. For those who prefer limited contact, free "take & make" kits will be available at ASC's main entrance from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 12, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 13. An instructional video will be posted at 1 p.m. Feb. 13 on ASC's Facebook page, facebook.com/asc701/.

Sunday, Feb. 14

Kings Highway celebrates women's day

Kings Highway Missionary Baptist Church, 2312 Fluker St., will celebrate women's day at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 14. The featured speaker will be Shere Morris, a member of Kings Highway. Due to covid-19, the church will celebrate virtually on the Kings Highway Missionary Baptist Church Facebook page.

Monday, Feb. 15

Holiday observance to close agencies

Several agencies will be closed Monday, Feb. 15, observed as President's Day, Washington's Birthday and Daisy Bates Day: Pine Bluff City Hall, Jefferson County Courthouse, White Hall City Hall, Pine Bluff School District and Watson Chapel School District.

House of Bread cancels food giveaway

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., canceled the food distribution for Monday Feb. 15, until the weather clears up. The church will reschedule this event as well as the Go Fresh event that had been planned for Feb. 11. Saint Mary Harris, House of Bread Apostle, will issue updates. Details: (870) 872-2196.

PB school district close for President's Day

The Pine Bluff School District will be closed Monday, in observance of President's Day, according to a news release. Meals won't be delivered to virtual learning students on that date. Classes will resume Feb. 16. Meal deliveries will resume Feb. 17.

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadine to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Announcements can be for in-person services or online services as well as other ministry events. Articles may be submitted by email to shope@adgnewsroom.com. Pastors, ministers or other writers interested in writing a religion column may submit articles for consideration by email. Please include your phone number, the name and location of your ministry or city where you reside, and your photo.