Churches, agencies to discuss alliances

A series of dialogues seeking to facilitate partnerships between congregations and nonprofits to address community issues will be held online for the next two weeks.
The Little Rock Congregations Study, partnered with the Clinton School of Public Service, will host the event, meant to encourage working together to address community concerns.
A dialogue on health care will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday; and a dialogue on marriage and family will be held from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 25. Participants can register for either or both dialogues at bit. ly/397fxsw; and may contact Rebecca Glazier at raglazier@ualr.edu for more information.
