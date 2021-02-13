Cold blast set to chill Northwest Arkansas

Corbin Elders uses a haul truck to spread sand Friday along a dirt road at Phillip's Cemetery in Lowell. Go to nwaonline.com/210213Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Numbing wind chills and snow are expected to hit Northwest Arkansas on Sunday and into Monday, weather officials said.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa, Okla., placed the area under a winter storm watch from 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday. The Fayetteville area could see 4 to 6 inches of snow through Monday night, according to the Weather Service.

"The data continues to suggest widespread heavy snow," according to a Friday afternoon Weather Service report sent to Robert McGowen, Benton County's administrator of public safety. The report also mentioned dangerous cold and gusty wind.

Area wind chills could be as low as -15 on Sunday and Monday mornings, according to the Weather Service.

Today there's a chance of flurries with a high of 16 and a low of 8. Sunday's high is expected to be 10 with an overnight low of 0. The chance of precipitation is 80% Sunday night. Monday's high is expected to be 8 with a low of -6, according to the Weather Service.

"This is going to be a potentially dangerous storm," Benton County Judge Barry Moehring said. "We're going to do our best to pretreat roads before the storm and make them safe afterward. But the magnitude, duration and cold temps of the storm itself will make it difficult to work on roads while it hits. There may be extended periods when county roads will be impassable. Folks need to prepare to stay home, keep their pets indoors and take precautions to stay safe."

Dr. Hugh Jackson is director of emergency medicine at Mercy. He hasn't yet treated anyone for serious cold weather injuries or sickness, but he expects to see some over the weekend.

"The main thing that happens, as the body tries to adapt to cold, is that we tend to pull warm blood inward to protect our internal organs," he said. "The body does this in part by constricting blood vessels in the extremities. That's why hands, feet and ears are vulnerable to frostbite or what we sometimes call chilblain. This process can speed up with cold and wet weather combined or with duration -- if we're out in the cold for a long time. Some health conditions, like diabetes, are also a concern because with diabetes, someone may have decreased sensation and not feel cold or pain."

There are some things a person needs to look out for healthwise if they are outside, Dr. Jackson said.

"Most people will feel cold and there may be pain in the extremities and shivering. As the process continues, our body's attempt to adapt may be compromised," Jackson said. "Shivering may stop. We'll begin getting sleepy or have maladaptations like a problem with heart rhythms. If our bodies continue to fail to compensate enough for the cold, we can die from this. Hypothermia is serious and should be taken seriously."

A second round of snow is predicted Tuesday night, according to the Weather Service.

Road and street departments throughout the region spent Friday getting ready for the weekend weather.

Bentonville has five dump trucks with plows and spreaders, three 1-ton trucks with plows and spreaders, one road grader and three salt brine trucks. The Street Department is responsible for maintaining 600 traffic lane miles of city streets. When possible, the clearing of streets will begin as snow accumulations approach 2 inches in depth, according to city documents.

"The temperatures are forecasted to be in the single digits, so we would advise that you stay home if possible," said Dennis Birge, Bentonville transportation director. "If you do have to travel on the streets, please take it slow, be patient and watch for the maintenance trucks. Their speeds are typically going to be around 20 mph at the max and could be spraying salt brine or spreading salt from the back of the truck. As always, it would be a good idea to have an emergency kit in the vehicle that includes blankets and candles."

Washington County doesn't pretreat county roads. The county uses a mix of sand and gravel to spread on roads as needed to provide traction for vehicles. Jeff Crowder, assistant road superintendent, said the county is preparing trucks with plows and road graders for snow removal if needed. Crowder said the county has an established winter weather plan and road crews have been briefed on their responsibilities and will be called out as needed if the storm hits.

Jackson had advice for those who have to work outside this weekend.

"Obviously, we advise people to dress warmly, especially to protect their extremities like hands, feet and ears," he said. "Wear warm socks and shoes, waterproof gloves and a warm hat to protect the ears. Limit your time outdoors if possible and if not, take breaks to warm up as often as possible because prolonged exposure is a problem. If there's precipitation, and you get wet, get someplace to dry off and warm up."

7 Hills Homeless Center, Salvation Army and the Northwest Arkansas Continuum of Care are working together to keep people experiencing homelessness out of the cold. Fayetteville allocated $50,000 out of its Community Development Block Grant program for agencies to use in a cold weather response effort.

Salvation Army has 167 beds available at its shelters open 24/7 in Fayetteville and Bentonville. The organization also is handing out vouchers for people to stay at hotels, with transportation paid for.

The 7 Hills day center will be open through the weekend, as opposed to its usual weekday hours.

"Certainly, members of our community who are homeless are at greatest risk right now because of their duration of exposure to the cold," Jackson said.

