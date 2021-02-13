Fillies earn first win of season

Aminah Martin (3) of Pine Bluff looks to pass to T’Ceana Jeffery (15) against White Hall on Friday in White Hall. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

WHITE HALL -- In a season of challenges, Pine Bluff girls basketball players put together the game they knew they could play.

Three players scored in double figures and helped Pine Bluff control the offensive glass Friday night in a 55-38 win over White Hall, a team that beat the Fillies six days earlier in Pine Bluff.

"It means a lot," senior Charlese Colen said of the victory. "This means we're just going to go up from here."

Colen and T'Ceana Jeffery each scored 14 points, and Kaylan Lockett had 12 for the Fillies (1-9, 1-7 in 5A-South), which like many high school basketball teamsis going through a season like none other almost one year into the coronavirus pandemic. But few teams went through the challenges the Fillies had on and off the court.

Covid-19 issues and quarantines forced the Fillies -- as well as their male counterparts, the Zebras -- to go 36 straight days without playing a game. It took the Fillies 10 games to finally break through and doing so against their next-door conference rivals.

"I told these girls, when you get your first victory, it's going to be all y'all," Fess Thompson said. "I just stood there talking to the officials."

Thompson, the Fillies' first-year leader, moved the natural wing Colen to center, and she responded with seven rebounds. Colen also scored seven points in each half.

"We've been telling her all year, 'Charlese, you can get to the hole on anybody. Anybody can guard you, but the thing is, what are you going to do when you get there?'" Thompson said. " Believe it or not, she's one of our most solid ballhandlers as far as handling the ball and not turning it over. The thing is, we don't have much size."

Pine Bluff totaled 33 rebounds, 12 of them on offense. White Hall had 22 rebounds, including five on offense.

Jeffery, who Thompson calls the backbone of the team, matched Colen in the scoring column while playing all 32 minutes.

Camille Wallace had 24 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead the Lady Bulldogs (10-12, 2-8). Graycen Smith added 12 points.

The Lady Bulldogs defeated the Fillies 46-34 on Feb. 6, but Friday was a different day.

"Charlese Colen, T'Ceana Jeffery, Sa'vhanna Obasade, Zakiya Manning, Kyesha Burnett -- those girls came in focused today," Thompson said. "Just from start to finish, we were locked in. We had three players in double figures. We actually put it together. I can't be more proud of them.

"Now, I can say what every coach is supposed to say: We've just got to build on this one win."