Follow live: Arkansas at No. 10 Missouri

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: Jalen Tate, Moses Moody, Davonte Davis, Justin Smith and Connor Vanover.

The Razorbacks have won five consecutive conference games for the first time since 2017. Moody is leading Arkansas in scoring in league games, averaging 15.8 points on 40% shooting. JD Notae is second at 13.1 per game, and Jalen Tate is adding 12.3.

Vanover has blocked 16 shots in the last five games and has the No. 3 block rate in the SEC at 8.9%. He has made a three-pointer in three straight games for the first time since mid-December.

Arkansas is No. 3 in the SEC in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom, and No. 1 in the league in limiting offensive rebounds.

Missouri’s starters: Xavier Pinson, Mark Smith, Dru Smith, Kobe Brown and Mitchell Smith.

The Tigers have won six of their last eight games overall, but are coming off a 21-point road loss to Ole Miss on Wednesday. Missouri is No. 10 in the latest Associated Press top 25.

Dru Smith and Pinson lead the Tigers in scoring at 14.2 per game and Tilmon is next at 12.8 points. He also leads Missouri in rebounding at 7.8 per game.

According to Mitchell Forde, Tilmon will miss today's game due to a death in his family. Tilmon had 25 points and 11 rebounds in the first matchup between the two teams.

Missouri is in a two-way tie with Florida for third place in the conference. Arkansas is in a three-way tie for second place.