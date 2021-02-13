Glasper pours in 33 to lead Springdale comeback

SPRINGDALE -- Landon Glasper would not be denied for the second time in one week.

Glasper made two free throws with 0.8 seconds left in overtime as Fayetteville overcame a 19-point deficit and defeated Springdale 61-59 on Friday in 6A-West Conference action. Glasper scored 33 points Friday after scoring 30 in a 60-58 loss to Bentonville on Tuesday.

Glasper drove to the basket in the final seconds against Bentonville, but the junior guard was called for an offensive foul, and the Tigers ran out the clock. Glasper again was the top point producer for Fayetteville (18-5, 9-3) after seniors CJ Williams and Matt Wayman fouled out in the second half.

Glasper was fouled on a shot after Kaiden Turner initially kept the ball alive with an offensive rebound. Glasper made the two free throws to give Fayetteville the comeback victory.

"Coach told me to try and get to the rim and that's what I did," said Glasper, who made all eight free-throw attempts.

Free-throw shooting was a big factor in the game, especially late. Fayetteville finished 15 of 18 from the line, while Springdale was 19 of 31.

Friday's game was a rematch from Jan. 20 when Fayetteville hung on for a 57-55 victory over Springdale at home. Springdale (9-11, 3-8) appeared in control Friday after rushing to leads of 16-5 after one quarter and 34-19 at halftime. But Fayetteville outscored Springdale 25-13 in the third quarter and tied the game 55-55 on a three-pointer by Glasper with 1:12 left to play.

"That's exactly who that kid is," Fayetteville Coach Brad Stamps said of Glasper's big-play ability. "CJ, his counterpart, was out and we put him in some screen-and-roll stuff and just allowed him open up and make plays. That's where he excels."

Springdale grabbed a 58-55 lead in overtime after a three-pointer by Daminique Hertin, who led the Bulldogs with 22 points. But Fayetteville completed the comeback behind Glasper and his clutch free throws.

GIRLS

FAYETTEVILLE 74, SPRINGDALE 27

Caroline Lyles scored 16 points in limited action for Fayetteville, which led 31-17 at halftime and 58-27 after three quarters.

Eight players combined to make 13 three-pointers for Fayetteville (13-6, 9-1), while Nevaeh Griffin scored 10 to lead Springdale (2-20, 1-8).

Lyles and Bridges opened the second quarter with 3-pointers to put Fayetteville ahead 18-6. Springdale got to within 21-15 with the strong inside play of Griffin, who scored off three offensive rebounds. But Fayetteville pulled away again behind Lyles, who opened the second half with a three-pointer and two free throws to increase the lead to 40-20.