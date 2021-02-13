Golden Lions' game times changed

Joshuwan Johnson (4) and Shaun Doss (21) lead the UAPB Golden Lions back home for home games against Southern University today and Alcorn State on Monday. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women's and men's basketball teams return home today to host Texas Southern in the H.O. Clemmons Arena.

Due to inclement weather, the game times have changed to noon for the women's game and 3 p.m. for the men's game. As a reminder, no fans are allowed at the H.O. Clemmons Arena.

Both games will be video streamed free of charge at uapblionsroar.com/live on the free UAPB Athletics App. The UAPB Sports Network radio broadcast begins at 11:45 a.m. on KPBA-FM 99.3 The Beat.

Due to game postponements against Texas Southern and Prairie View A&M in late January, this will be the first home game for UAPB women's basketball since Jan. 11.

In each of their past three games, the Golden Lion women have played the three teams tied for first in the Southwestern Athletic Conference standings in Jackson State, Alabama State, and Alabama A&M. This past Monday, UAPB outscored Alabama A&M in both the second and fourth quarters, but couldn't overcome a 10-point second-half deficit in losing 76-69.

Khadijah Brown posted her seventh double-double of the season with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Kaila Walker scored in double figures for the ninth time this season with 15 points, and Tyler Pyburn added 14 points off the bench.

Southern (6-9, 6-3) is lurking around the league standings behind the trio of leaders and is coming off a Monday home loss to Jackson State. Genovea Johnson (14.1 points per game/eighth in SWAC) and Raven White (5.4 rebounds per game/tied for 10th in SWAC) lead the Jaguars in scoring.

The UAPB men will try to break through into the win column after having their hand on the door of victory several times over the past two weeks.

The Golden Lion men have lost their last three games by a combined total of 10 points, including Monday's 56-55 defeat at Alabama A&M in a contest that UAPB led for more than 35 minutes. In a frantic finish of a game that saw three lead changes and three ties in the final four-plus minutes, the Golden Lions could not convert on two chances in the final 20 seconds.

Dequan Morris had a strong performance off the bench with 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Shaun Doss Jr. also scored 11 points along with four rebounds, and Terrance Banyard scored 10 with four rebounds as well.

Southern (4-8, 4-4) is looking to break through back in the win column as well, coming off close back-to-back home losses to Grambling (72-69) and Jackson State (57-53) this past weekend.

Ashante Shivers (10.9 ppg) and Jayden Saddler (10.2 ppg) lead Southern in scoring.