Grant to UAPB targets teaching science curriculum

The presentation of the $25,000 grant from Simmons First Foundation to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff included Bruce McGowan(from left), UAPB School of Education graduate coordinator; Morgan Wilson, Pine Bluff High School biology teacher; Wanda Newell, UAPBSchool of Education dean; Shannon Morgan, Simmons First Foundation executive assistant; and Reginald Wilson, Pine Bluff High Schoolassistant principal. (Special to The Commercial)

The Simmons First Foundation recently awarded a $25,000 grant to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff for a new project with the UAPB School of Education aimed at improving students' knowledge of biological concepts and scientific inquiry.

The initiative, Project Experiment and Dissection, will provide training for UAPB graduate students as they work with Pine Bluff High School teachers to deliver science curriculum to students, according to a news release.

UAPB graduate students will help conduct more than 30 hands-on biology lab sessions and provide a comprehensive understanding of science for high school students.

"UAPB, Pine Bluff High School, and Simmons Bank are taking a giant step towards building an infrastructure that inspires and produces scientists," said UAPB School of Education Dean Wanda Newell.

The project will provide high school students with tools and knowledge to excel in higher-level courses, according to the release.

"I am excited about this grant and what it brings to our students here," said Reginald Wilson, assistant principal at Pine Bluff High School. "This opportunity will provide more hands-on experiences for students to better understand science concepts and increase their interest in the field."

Bruce McGowan is the graduate coordinator for the UAPB School of Education.

"This initiative is another example of how UAPB optimizes its service mission for supporting local teachers and collaborating with P-12 stakeholders ," McGowan said. "This timely funding from the Simmons First Foundation allows the School of Education to continue its role of not only preparing our graduate students to teach in local schools but equip our educators with the right tools to produce 'college-ready' students."