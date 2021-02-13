Hamlin seeks third consecutive title

Denny Hamlin will attempt to become the fi rst driver to win three consecutive Daytona 500s on Sunday. Although he’s never won a Cup championship, “I would want to do something no one else has done,” he said. (AP/Ralph Freso)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Denny Hamlin, considered perhaps the best NASCAR driver without a Cup Series championship, can look past that hole on his record. He instead points to a pair of Southern 500 trophies, a Bristol night race victory, three road course wins, six at Pocono and the big daddy of them all, the Daytona 500.

Hamlin has won NASCAR's crown jewel, the one race that can define a driver's career, three different times and the last two years. On Sunday, he will attempt to become the first to win three consecutive Daytona 500s, a feat that would forever dull the disappointment of his championship failures.

"This is something that no one's ever done before," Hamlin said. "Other guys have won championships, obviously. I would want to do something no one else has done."

Hamlin is the 8-1 betting favorite but the Daytona 500 can be a crapshoot, particularly in NASCAR's condensed new schedule forced by the pandemic. Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway for decades spanned nearly two weeks but this year was cut to just six days.

With only three practice sessions and a pair of 150-mile qualifying races, there is no clear indication who has cars capable of winning the Daytona 500.

Hendrick Motorsports swept the front row in qualifying with Alex Bowman and William Byron, but Byron crashed in the qualifying race and will fall to the back in a backup car at the start of the 500. Bowman had an engine problem that will cost him the pole if the motor needs to be replaced.

Chase Elliott is the reigning series champion but hasn't had enough time to show if he's a contender for his first Daytona 500 victory. It's also unclear how Kyle Larson, new to the Hendrick stable this season after last year's NASCAR suspension for using a racial slur, is adapting to his new team.

Kevin Harvick is looking to rebound after falling short of the series title in last year's nine-win season. He tweeted "She's bad fast" about his Ford, though it was Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Aric Almirola who won the first qualifying race and said his car is strong for Sunday.

Fellow Ford drivers and Team Penske teammates Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney both seemed able to run with Almirola.

Austin Dillon won the second duel, setting him up for a possible second Daytona 500 victory on the 20th anniversary of Dale Earnhardt's death. Dillon drives Earnhardt's famed No. 3 on grandfather Richard Childress' team and understands how emotional a victory would be in that Chevrolet.

"It would be amazing and huge for the company, RCR and all the 3 fans out there," Dillon said.

Dillon beat Bubba Wallace to win his qualifying race in a dramatic finish that showed Wallace might finally have the equipment he needs to be competitive. Wallace is the only Black racer at NASCAR's top level and gained a national platform last season for his outspokenness on social justice issues.

He landed multiple sponsors through his activism and Wallace brought that funding to Michael Jordan and Hamlin for the launch of 23XI Racing. Jordan and Wallace are the only Black majority owner and driver combination in the sport, and this team has the sponsorship and support that could finally give Wallace a chance at his first Cup Series victory.

Wallace expects Jordan to demand results.

"He wants winning race cars, he wants a winning race driver and he took an opportunity to invest in me and he has seen something that sparked his interest," Wallace said. "We're just going to go out and do what I know how to do, not change up anything, not try too hard because of MJ or because of Denny or because of the opportunity."

The race will have a noticeably empty feeling because pandemic restrictions have limited attendance to roughly 30,000 spectators in the grandstands. Daytona was at capacity with 101,000 in the grandstands a year ago, several thousand more camping in the infield.

But everything has been scaled down this year and there's a heavy presence of fencing and gates to keep the competition bubble contained.

At a glance

NASCAR CUP SERIES

DAYTONA 500

WHEN 1:30 p.m. Central Sunday

WHERE Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

RACE DISTANCE 200 laps, 500 miles

TV Fox

At a glance

DAYTONA 500 LINEUP

• A look at the starting grid for Sunday's Daytona 500 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway:

(48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet (24) William Byron, Chevrolet (10) Aric Almirola, Ford (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota (6) Ryan Newman, Ford (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford (22) Joey Logano, Ford (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota (37) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet (34) Michael McDowell, Ford (36) David Ragan, Ford (77) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet (20) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet (47) Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., Chevrolet (17) Chris Buescher, Ford (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota (19) Martin Truex, Jr., Toyota (41) Cole Custer, Ford (53) Joey Gase, Ford (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet (15) Derrike Cope, Chevrolet (00) Quin Houff, Chevrolet (42) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet (51) Cody Ware, Chevrolet (38) Anthony Alfredo, Ford (52) Josh Bilicki, Ford (78) B.J. McLeod, Ford (33) Austin Cindric, Ford (16) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet

Austin Dillon celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the second of two qualifying auto races for the NASCAR Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, early Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Bubba Wallace removes his helmet in his garage after a NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race practice session at Daytona International Speedway, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Wallace turned the fastest time for the practice session. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Austin Dillon (3) crosses the finish line in front of Bubba Wallace (23) to win the second of two qualifying auto races for the NASCAR Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, early Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Austin Dillon, left, talks with car owner Richard Childress on pit road before the start of the second of two qualifying NASCAR auto races for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Aric Almirola celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the first of two qualifying NASCAR auto races for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

FILE - In this May 22, 2010, file photo, Charlotte Bobcats owner Michael Jordan practices waving the green flag before a NASCAR All-Star auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. NASCAR needs to roll out the red carpet when the Daytona 500 opens the season Sunday. Michael Jordan and the rapper Pitbull, racing’s newest team owners, are expected to attend. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

FILE - Pitbull smiles during a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, in this Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, file photo. NASCAR is being heavily promoted by a broadcast partner as about to embark on “The Best Season Ever” and on paper that could be true. NASCAR this year will race on dirt for the first time since 1970, the schedule includes a whopping seven road courses and five venues new to the Cup Series. Michael Jordan and Pitbull are among new team owners entering the sport in 2021 and Chase Elliott, NASCAR’s most popular driver, is the reigning champion. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Chase Elliott holds up the season championship trophy as he celebrates with his race crew in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz., in this Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, file photo. NASCAR is being heavily promoted by a broadcast partner as about to embark on “The Best Season Ever” and on paper that could be true. NASCAR this year will race on dirt for the first time since 1970, the schedule includes a whopping seven road courses and five venues new to the Cup Series. Michael Jordan and Pitbull are among new team owners entering the sport in 2021 and Chase Elliott, NASCAR’s most popular driver, is the reigning champion. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)

Alex Bowman stands by his car on pit road before the first of two qualifying NASCAR auto races for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)