High school roundups

BOYS

HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE 70, SHERIDAN 64 Caleb Campbell's 24 points pushed Lakeside (17-5, 8-3 5A-South) past Sheridan on Friday night.

LAKE HAMILTON 58, HOT SPRINGS 54 K.J. McDaniel had a team-high 18 points for Lake Hamilton (13-7, 6-4 5A-South), which completed a season sweep of their rivals. Cade Robinson scored 12 points and Chase Jessup ended with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolves.

MAGNOLIA 97, STAR CITY 42 Colby Garland led the way with 24 points and 5 rebounds for Magnolia (17-0, 11-0 4A-8) in another league blowout. Derrian Ford had 23 points and five rebounds, Adrien Walker tagged along with 13 points and 7 rebounds and Devonta Walker tossed in 12 points and grabbed 6 rebounds for the Panthers, who beat Star City 63-53 earlier in the season. Devontae Dismuke scored 10 points and grabbed seven boards for Magnolia as well.

MORRILTON 52, CLARKSVILLE 29 Joseph Pinion tallied 13 points and 4 assists in a 23-point victory for Morrilton (13-6, 10-2 4A-4). Brock Hendrix finished with 10 points and Devin Foster had 8 points and 3 steals as the Devil Dogs won their second consecutive 4A-4 Conference title.

MOUNTAINBURG 62, LAVACA 47 Ethan Gregory powered in 37 points as Mountainburg (17-4, 9-2 2A-4) bounced back from Tuesday's loss at Acorn. Waylon Cluck had 12 points for the Dragons.

QUITMAN 75, MARSHALL 52 Jacob Cantrell pumped in 28 points for Quitman (5-17, 4-12 2A-5) in road victory. Nic Shue had 19 points and Bo Mauldin contributed 13 points for the Bulldogs. Chase Applewhite also scored nine points for Quitman.

RUSSELLVILLE 65, ALMA 57 Donyae May's 16 points pushed Russellville (16-6, 11-1 5A-West) to a third consecutive league title. Trey Allen also went over the 1,000-point mark for his Cyclone career.

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 50, PEA RIDGE 46 Jeremiah Washington had 19 points to help keep the season alive for Shiloh Christian (10-12). Eli Wisdom scored 15 points for the Saints, who erased an early 14-0 deficit.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 60, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 55 Jermaine Tilford's double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds helped Har-Ber (16-6, 8-4 6A-West) hold on. Cameron Mains had 13 points and Noah Livingston scored 12 points for the Wildcats.

WATSON CHAPEL 51, WARREN 36 Christopher Fountain had 15 points and six rebounds for Watson Chapel (9-7, 8-2 4A-8), which has won its past four games. Hampton Hall finished with 13 points and seven rebounds while Khamani Cooper added 10 points for the Wildcats.

GIRLS

BERGMAN 57, NORFORK 35 Abby Hodges led three players in double figures for Bergman (30-1). Hodges finished with 14 points and Kara Ponder had 11 points for the Lady Panthers, who have won 24 games in a row. Maddie Holt tacked on 10 points for Bergman.

QUITMAN 68, MARSHALL 25 Silver Mulliniks had 23 points as Quitman (16-7, 14-2 2A-5) blew the game open early. Taylor Hooten scored 16 points and Katelyn Black added 11 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Cierra House led Marshall (5-15, 4-12) with eight points.