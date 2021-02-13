In suit reply, AG denies abusing office

A month-old lawsuit accusing Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge of using her office to pursue her own interests has no evidence to support it, has no foundation in law and should be thrown out, her lawyers stated in response to the litigation.

Eight Arkansas residents claim in the suit that Rutledge, the state's first female and first Republican elected attorney general, has used her position to promote her political interests over what is best for Arkansas residents, misspending public money to do so.

They are calling on Pulaski County Circuit Judge Alice Gray to order Rutledge to stop exceeding her authority and deem the money that Rutledge has spent to be an illegal exaction of tax dollars that Rutledge must personally pay back.

Rutledge's response, a motion to dismiss filed Thursday, calls the lawsuit illogical, filed only because the plaintiffs don't like her politics and how she does her job. If they were correct, no attorney general could ever get anything done, Assistant Attorney General Michael Mosley wrote in the dismissal motion and brief.

"The entire lawsuit presupposes that 100% of the residents of the State must agree with the decisions of the Attorney General 100% of the time in order for the Attorney General's actions to be within the 'interests of the State,'" the motion states. "Such supposition is illogical and, were it the standard, no Attorney General in this State could ever engage in any act. Plaintiffs have filed this lawsuit because they simply disagree with the Attorney General's positions and the actions she took in the performance of her job that she deemed to be squarely within the interest of the people of the State of Arkansas."

Rutledge, 44, has fulfilled her duties as attorney general to represent the interests of the state acting under the laws that outline her authority, her response to the suit states.

The lawsuit has no evidence Rutledge has done anything wrong, especially the allegations that she misused tax dollars or touted her accomplishments in campaign advertising in her run for governor, according to the filing.

Further, the attorney general is entitled to immunity because of the way she has chosen to perform her duties, just the way the courts have held that judges, prosecutors and legislators are.

"When the Attorney General is acting in her role as the advocate for the State of Arkansas she is exercising her discretion and professional judgment regarding which litigation will advance the state's public policy interests," her lawyers state. "Public policy considerations, including the need for public officials to be free to exercise independent judgment without fear of litigation, and the presence of safeguards to protect against abuses, weigh in favor of extending absolute immunity to the Attorney General for her decisions about how to advocate for the interests of the State."