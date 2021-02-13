• Thomas Ramsey, 18, of Mississippi, who founded a military reenactment group for youths and lost his Civil War-reenacting pet rooster Peep at a Cracker Barrel in Cullman, Ala., was reunited with the bird courtesy of a farmer who found it outside the restaurant.

• Vincent Richardson, 26, previously arrested three times for impersonating a Chicago police officer, including once at age 14, has been arrested again for pretending to be a police sergeant, including assisting housing authority officers on a traffic stop in full uniform on Feb. 3, investigators said.

• Martha Burton of Nashville, Tenn., the caretaker of Lulu, an 8-year-old border collie, said the dog's recently deceased owner, businessman Bill Dorris, "just really loved the dog" and bequeathed it a $5 million trust so it could be cared for by Burton.

• Florence Kong, 63, a millionaire recycling plant owner who admitted bribing San Francisco's public works director with gifts that included a $36,550 gold Rolex watch, was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison, prosecutors said.

• James Dean Jr., president of the University of New Hampshire, said a white, male chemistry professor resigned after being accused of setting up a Twitter account pretending to be a female immigrant of color and making racist and sexist comments.

• Anna Sorokin, 29, who was convicted in 2019 of pretending to be a wealthy German heiress to pay for a lavish lifestyle that included high-end clothing, luxury hotel stays and trans-Atlantic travel, has been paroled from a New York prison.

• Omoayena Williams, an Illinois state trooper, said two people died and two others were seriously injured when their vehicle, traveling too fast for road conditions, hit a wall and plunged off a Chicago expressway onto a street about 43 feet below.

• Joseph Davis, 48, accused of stealing an engagement ring and wedding bands from a girlfriend in Orange City, Fla., including a diamond ring that belonged to her grandmother, and using them to propose to another girlfriend in Orlando, was charged with felony grand theft, detectives said.

• Angelo Kelly, 39, a German folk singer, was fined $3,600 by a Bavarian court after he was found guilty of violating Germany's strict child labor laws by having his 4-year-old son, William, perform on stage with him during an evening concert.