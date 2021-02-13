OPINION | EDITORIAL: Just chill

As if most of us weren't already stuck at home anyway. Now Mother Nature, on top of the pandemic, is looking to keep Arkansans home with temperatures that make you feel like abandoning your vehicle for a dogsled.

The weather across large swaths of Arkansas on Thursday was more like a scene from "The Day After Tomorrow." Or maybe "Doctor Zhivago." At least snow is pretty. Ice is ugly and detrimental. Wrong order. Send it back.

Of course, Mother Nature isn't one to take criticism. As if to pour salt in the wound (and, if we're lucky, on the roads), we're looking at a rough couple of days ahead in terms of temperature. Translation: This ice is here to stay the week.

A quick look at the interstates shows a number of vehicles in ditches or on the sides of the road. Good driving weather this is not. So unless you absolutely have to get out for a trip to the grocery store or for work, stay home. There's no point in clogging up the streets with more accidents. Too many Arkansans prove every winter they don't know how to drive in this stuff.

There are small things to be grateful for, even with nasty weather. Primarily, that the power is still on for many. That means your heat is running, and you can enjoy a warm bowl of soup, and maybe a little hot chocolate if you're feeling festive.

It's days like these when you see the necessity for a well-funded department of transportation. Someone has to pay for all those trucks, drivers, and chemicals needed to keep roads clear for those who absolutely must be out. Thanks to all transportation workers for keeping roads reasonably clear.

We're not meteorologists, but a quick glance at the forecast shows things won't get warm again until next week. Looks like highs in the 50s on Feb. 21. Until then, you'd best have a puffy jacket on if you go outside.

Maybe for Valentine's Day couples can try a nice candlelight dinner. And if your power goes out, that's pretty much your only option.