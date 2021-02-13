Masks, distance in CDC advice

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2020, file photo, Paul Adamus, 7, waits at the bus stop for the first day of school in Dallas, Ga. Amid mounting tensions about school reopening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention planned to release long-awaited guidance Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, on what measures are needed to get children back into the classroom during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

The nation's top public health agency said Friday that in-person schooling can resume safely with masks, social distancing and other strategies, and vaccination of teachers, while important, is not a prerequisite for reopening.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its long-awaited road map for getting students back to classrooms in the middle of a pandemic that has killed nearly 480,000 people in the U.S. But the agency's guidance is just that -- it cannot force schools to reopen, and CDC officials were careful to say that they are not calling for a mandate that all U.S. schools be reopened.

Officials said there is strong evidence now that schools can reopen, especially at lower grade levels.

Recommended measures include hand washing, disinfection of school facilities, diagnostic testing and contact tracing to find new infections and separating infected people from others in a school. It's also more emphatic than past guidance on the need to wear masks in school.

"We know that most clusters in the school setting have occurred when there are breaches in mask wearing," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC's director, said in a call with reporters.

The guidance was issued as President Joe Biden faces increasing pressure to deliver on his promise to get the majority of kindergarten-through-eighth-grade schools back to in-person teaching by the end of his first 100 days in office. He acknowledged that the goal was ambitious, but added, "It is also a goal we can meet if we follow the science."

Biden said schools will need more money to meet the CDC's standards and called on Congress to pass his covid-19 package quickly to get $130 billion in aid to schools.

"We have sacrificed so much in the last year," Biden said in a statement. "But science tells us that if we support our children, educators and communities with the resources they need, we can get kids back to school safely in more parts of the country sooner."

The new guidance includes many of the same measures previously backed by the CDC, but it suggests them more forcefully. It emphasizes that all of the recommendations must be implemented strictly and consistently to keep schools safe. It also provides more detailed suggestions about what type of schooling should be offered given different levels of virus transmission, with differing advice for elementary, middle and high schools.

Vaccinating teachers can provide "an additional layer of protection," Walensky said.

Asked how the guidance differed from that offered by the Trump administration, Walensky said, "We've used stronger languages than prior guidance. We've been much more prescriptive here as to putting some guardrails on what can and should be done to get to a safe reopening."

"And I can assure you that this is free from political meddling," she added.

POSITIVE RESPONSE

There's wide agreement that learning in the classroom is more effective and that students can face isolation and learning setbacks at home. But teachers unions in some areas say schools have failed to make buildings safe enough to return.

The new guidance was embraced by both sides of the debate, with each saying it bolstered their position. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said it's further evidence that schools are equipped to reopen now.

The new information "affirms what many of us, including students and parents, have known for months: It is critical for schools to open as safely and as soon as possible," he said.

Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association, applauded the guidance but said schools are failing to meet it. Most still have outdated ventilation systems, she said, and few have the type of virus testing programs suggested by the CDC.

"CDC standards still aren't being met in too many of our schools," Pringle said. "We can and must provide students the opportunity to return to in-person learning, but we also must ensure that every school has the safety measures in place to keep students and educators safe."

In Florida, which ordered schools to reopen in August, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran called the new guidance "informative" but warned schools not to veer from their current plans. He said the state has shown in-person teaching is safe. But the state has dealt with school-related infections, including an outbreak at a high school wrestling tournament in December in which 38 attendees tested positive.

CDC officials emphasized that in-person learning has not been identified as a substantial driver of coronavirus spread in U.S. communities, and that transmission among students is now considered relatively rare.

The CDC also stressed that the safest way to open schools is by making sure there is as little disease in a community as possible. The agency urged local officials to assess whether a bad outbreak is occurring in a community when making decisions about sending adults and children into schools.

COLOR CODING

The guidance included a color-coded chart, from blue to red, on assessing community spread, including rates of new cases per 100,000 people and the percentage of positive tests.

That said, high community transmission does not necessarily mean schools cannot be open -- especially those at the elementary level. If school mitigation measures are strictly followed, the risk of spread in the schools should still be low, the guidance suggests.

The document suggests that when things get risky, elementary schools can go hybrid, providing in-person instruction at least on some days, but that middle and high schools might go virtual.

"The older children get ... the more they act like adults in terms of transmission and disease," Walensky explained. "So when we are in areas of high transmission, we have pushed more for elementary school hybrid learning.

Government officials estimate that about 60% of schools right now have some form of in-person learning going on, though in many cases it may be part time.

Schools also can tighten up restrictions for the in-person learning that is going on. For example, the CDC continues to recommend that children be spaced 6 feet apart in school settings. But it should be required when there's a worrisome surge of new infections in the community, said Greta Massetti, a CDC official who led much of the work on the new guidance.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that "no one on our senior staff" had seen the CDC guidelines ahead of their release. "I can assure you that the White House is not directing the CDC."

Biden's national strategy says the administration "will also work with states and local school districts to support screening testing in schools, including working with states to ensure an adequate supply of test kits."

But the CDC guidance stops short of recommending testing, saying "Some schools may also elect to use screening testing as a strategy to identify cases and prevent secondary transmission."

LOWER INFECTIONS

Meanwhile, the winter wave of the coronavirus pandemic that was killing more than 20,000 people a week in the United States has subsided dramatically, giving a reprieve to stressed hospitals and in recent days driving new infection numbers below 100,000 for the first time since early November.

Still, infectious-disease experts caution that the virus remains a threat, with the pathogen circulating at high rates and killing more than 2,000 people a day. The fading dark days of this pandemic winter could yield to another wave of infections propelled by mutated variants of the virus that have taken root, with 997 infections attributed to them nationwide by Thursday night.

Government officials and the public again face decisions about whether to maintain pressure on the virus or try to return to something approaching normal life -- easing the restrictions that can help limit the contagion. The scientific community is urging the public to stick with infection-slowing interventions -- social-distancing and mask-wearing -- to try to stave off a spring surge.

"While it's great that we've made progress, and we certainly should acknowledge that, this is not the time to be spiking the football," said James Lawler, an infectious-disease physician at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. "Our case counts are still what they were in early November, which at the time we thought was horrendous."

Covid-19 hospitalizations peaked nationally Jan. 6, with 132,000 patients. That figure has dropped below 80,000 in recent days. The favorable trend follows a sharp drop in new infections. On Thursday, every state recorded seven-day average infection rates at least 30% lower than four weeks earlier.

There are several potential explanations for the improved numbers, starting with the scale of the winter wave that by January was killing more than 3,000 people a day. Such a wave inevitably crests.

Vaccines probably played a limited role, experts said. The calendar may have been the biggest factor: As expected, holiday-season gatherings contributed to spikes in hospitalizations, although not at the catastrophic levels that some public-health experts feared.

The daily death toll has not dropped as quickly as other metrics. Death rates lag changes in infections by several weeks. More than 18,000 people are still in intensive care units across the country battling covid-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The national and state numbers do not necessarily translate to local conditions. The disparities that have marked this pandemic is also seen geographically. On Thursday, more than 100 counties across the country reported that their seven-day averages of new cases had risen by more than 10% since a week ago.

MASK SUPPLY

Separately, the White House on Thursday stepped into the fragmented market for disposable, virus-filtering N95 masks, moving to connect medical supply companies with mask manufacturers who say they are loaded with inventory but can't find buyers -- even in the midst of a pandemic in which doctors and nurses are desperate for the protective gear.

Biden's coronavirus response coordinator, Jeffrey Zients, intervened after reading about the mask manufacturers' dilemma Thursday in an article in The New York Times.

"We will do all we can to get front-line workers the personal protective equipment they need, including breaking down barriers for N95 manufacturers," Zients said in a statement, adding that he had already "reached out to all of the major medical distributors to start connecting them with these new N95 mask manufacturers."

A senior administration official said Zients has had conversations with three top medical suppliers: McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen.

The Times reported that nearly two dozen small American companies have recently jumped into the business of making N95s but are sitting on extra supply, in part because of ingrained purchasing habits of hospital systems, competition from China and bans on mask advertising by companies like Facebook and Google, which were trying to thwart price gouging early in the pandemic.

Zients said the White House intends to work with "online retailers to ensure they are making more of these products available to their customers."

One mask manufacturer, Luis Arguello Jr., said he has 30 million masks for sale. After the pandemic exposed a huge need for protective equipment, and China closed its inventory to the world, his family-run business DemeTech, began making masks in its factories in Miami. It invested tens of millions of dollars in new machinery and then navigated a nine-month federal approval process that allows the masks to be marketed.

"It's insane that we can't get these masks to the people who desperately need them," he said.

One mask company executive, Mike Bowen of Prestige Ameritech, testified on Capitol Hill last year that he has been warning for years that the United States was too dependent on China for mask supply.

He raised alarms again in a letter to a Trump administration official in February 2020, a month before President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus a national emergency. "Please ask your associates to convey the gravity of this national security issue to the White House," he wrote.

Information for this article was contributed by Collin Binkley and Mike Stobbe of The Associated Press; by Joel Achenbach, Brittany Shammas, Fenit Nirappil and Jacqueline Dupree of The Washington Post; and by Sheryl Gay Stolberg of The New York Times.

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, Lear Preston, 4, who attends Scott Joplin Elementary School, participates in her virtual classes as her mother, Brittany Preston, background, assists at their residence in Chicago's South Side. Amid mounting tensions about reopening schools, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention planned to release long-awaited guidance Friday, Feb. 12, on what measures are needed to get children back into the classroom during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar, File)

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021, file photo, students wear masks as they work in a fourth-grade classroom, at Elk Ridge Elementary School in Buckley, Wash. Amid mounting tensions about school reopening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention planned to release long-awaited guidance Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, on what measures are needed to get children back into the classroom during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, Feb. 12, is expected to release long-awaited guidance telling schools what measures are needed to teach in-person during the pandemic. Biden requested the updated guidance in response to complaints that the CDC’s school guidelines under the Trump administration were unclear and inconsistent. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)