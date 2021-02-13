Mexico police find 18 bags of body parts

MEXICO CITY -- Prosecutors in the western Mexico state of Jalisco say that police have found 18 plastic bags full of hacked-up body parts on the outskirts of the city of Guadalajara.

Police found one human limb near a highway overpass, which led them to the heap of taped-up bags in a gully nearby, the agency said late Thursday. The severed limbs are being examined to determine how many corpses the parts belonged to.

In November, authorities recovered 113 bodies and additional human remains from a secret grave in the town of El Salto, just outside Guadalajara. A total of 189 corpses were discovered in the town throughout 2020.

The state is home to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, one of Mexico's most violent and powerful. More bodies have been found in secret graves there than in any other state in recent years. The cartel has been fighting a breakaway faction in and around Guadalajara for years.

More than 80,000 people are listed as missing since Mexico's drug war began in 2006.

Nepal march urges equality for women

KATHMANDU, Nepal -- Hundreds of women's-right activists and their supporters rallied Friday in Nepal's capital to call for an end to violence and discrimination against women and the scrapping of a proposal that would restrict travel for many women.

The protesters marching in the heart of Kathmandu chanted slogans demanding equality. Activists say even though the country's constitution guarantees equal rights to women, there is much more that needs to be done to make that a reality.

They point to the proposed law that would require women under age 40 to get permission from their family and local government to travel to the Middle East or Africa as a violation of human rights. The government has said the regulation would help stop human trafficking, but has pointed out it is just a proposal and not a law.

The protesters tried to march to the prime minister's office but were blocked by riot police and barbed-wire barricades. There were no clashes or violence.

Reshu Aryal, a rights activist at the rally, said she wanted to protest what she saw as police and official indifference to discrimination and sexual violence against women and girls.

Pirates free Turkish sailors after month

ANKARA, Turkey -- Fifteen Turkish crew members of a cargo ship who were kidnapped by pirates last month off West Africa have been freed, a shipping company announced Friday.

Boden Denizcilik said all 15 seamen were safe and had made contact with their families. They would be flown back to Turkey as soon as possible, it said.

The company did not provide details on their release and it was not known if a ransom was paid.

The state-run Anadolu Agency quoted Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying they would be sent back to Turkey, from Abuja, Nigeria, on board a Turkish Airlines flight.

The Liberian-flagged M/V Mozart was sailing from Lagos, Nigeria, to Cape Town, South Africa, when it was attacked Jan. 23 about 100 nautical miles northwest of the island nation of Sao Tome and Principe.

One crew member, an Azerbaijani citizen, died during the attack. Three other Turkish sailors who avoided being kidnapped, returned to Turkey last month.

The Gulf of Guinea, off the coasts of Nigeria, Guinea, Togo, Benin and Cameroon, is the most dangerous sea in the world for piracy, according to the International Maritime Bureau.

In July 2019, 10 Turkish seamen were kidnapped off the coast of Nigeria. They were released less than a month later.

Italy on track for new unity government

Mario Draghi, a respected Italian economist who once headed the European Central Bank, gathered enough support Friday to form a national unity government with wide backing in Parliament, in hopes of leading Italy out of the coronavirus crisis and repairing the economic damage caused by the pandemic.

Draghi accepted a mandate from Italy's president, Sergio Mattarella, to form a new Cabinet and seek a vote of confidence in Parliament. But his rise already has reshaped the country's fragmented political landscape.

The new government is expected to prioritize Italy's vaccination campaign, expand welfare protections for those out of work and increase support for healthy companies and for education. Draghi also is likely to tackle measures that Europe has long pressed Italy to implement, such as streamlining bureaucracy, making the justice system more efficient and instituting a tax overhaul.

The new Cabinet will include mostly politicians but also some technocrats like Daniele Franco, director general of the Bank of Italy, as finance minister, and Marta Cartabia, former president of Italy's Constitutional Court, as justice minister.

The new government brings together an unlikely array of rival parties, from historical liberals to the anti-establishment movement to the far right. The left-wing Democratic Party will join the nationalist League party, Silvio Berlusconi's center-right Forza Italia party and the populist Five Star Movement.