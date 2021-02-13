Sections
Sign in
School Closings Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Elections Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
OPINION - Editorial

OPINION | EDITORIAL: Modern Robinson Crusoe(s)

Today at 10:51 a.m.

Sometimes you come across a headline that makes you blink twice. "Three rescued from deserted island in Bahamas after surviving on coconuts for 33 days" is a bit long, but caught our attention nonetheless.

This was far from a three-hour tour with Gilligan and the skipper. Here's more from NBC News:

"A helicopter crew initially spotted the trio waving a large makeshift flag on Monday during a routine air patrol around Anguilla Cay, a chain of islands between the Florida Keys and Cuba, the Coast Guard said."

Can you imagine being stranded on an island for more than a month, eating nothing but coconuts?

The three were lucky to even make it to the island in the first place, apparently. They were Cuban nationals, and their boat capsized in rough waters, leaving them to swim to the island. More good news came when they were taken to a hospital in Florida, where no serious injuries were reported.

Even the rescue crew recognized this as an extraordinary circumstance. U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Murray said their survival was nothing short of miraculous.

"I cannot recall a time that we saved people who were stranded for over a month on an island," he said. "That is a new one for me."

At least while they were on the island they had each other. Nobody had to resort to making friends with a volleyball or doing their own dentistry. Little blessings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT