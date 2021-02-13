More time off usually a big help

FAYETTEVILLE -- The statistic doesn't apply to today's University of Arkansas at No. 10 Missouri rematch in Columbia, Mo., but it bodes well for the Razorbacks down the road.

With Tuesday's 81-80 win at Kentucky, the Razorbacks improved to 11-0 in games in which they have had at least four days to prepare under Eric Musselman.

Two of those obviously came in Musselman's season openers against Rice and Mississippi Valley State, and there have been others in which Arkansas had full weeks between games during the first semester.

However, a couple of other key victories in the streak come to mind. Arkansas won 71-64 at Indiana on Dec. 29, 2019, eight days after escaping upset-minded Valparaiso 72-68 in North Little Rock.

The Razorbacks also had seven days to prepare for this season's SEC opener at Auburn, which resulted in a 97-85 Arkansas victory on Dec. 30.

No timeout

Many college coaches would not have let their team run freely at closing time the way Eric Musselman did on Tuesday in Lexington, Ky.

More coaches than not probably would have called timeout after Davion Mintz's three-pointer gave Kentucky an 80-79 lead with 12.4 seconds remaining, capping a comeback from a 72-60 deficit with a potent three-point shooting spree.

Musselman, as he's done in similar circumstances during his two years with the Razorbacks, liked the idea of just letting his players go quickly and decide the outcome. Not calling timeout kept Kentucky from setting up its defense.

It all worked out, as Davonte "Devo" Davis caught the inbound pass and went the length of the floor for a driving bank shot with about seven seconds remaining. The shot missed, but Jalen Tate grabbed the offensive board, was fouled with 4.3 seconds remaining, and made the winning free throws.

"With our program, we elected not to call a timeout in that late game situation, and I thought Devo did a good job penetrating, and then Jalen attacking the rim to draw two free throws and then obviously clutch free throws," Musselman said.

"He gives us a lot of freedom offensively, so it does make sense for him to not really call a timeout and just let us go," senior Justin Smith said.

"I mean, Devo got a good shot and Jalen got a great rebound and made his free throws, which helped us a lot. I think it's just a testament to the kind of preparation our guys do individually and as we do as a team, being ready for moments like that."

'Rhyan' game

The Tigers will be holding their annual "Rally for Rhyan" game today in honor of pediatric cancer patient Rhyan Loos, the daughter of former Missouri assistant basketball coach Brad Loos, who is now a fundraiser at Missouri.

The "Rally for Rhyan" project raises funds through T-shirt sales and donations for pediatric cancer awareness, and it has designated one game every year to heavily promoting the campaign. The Tigers have typically worn T-shirts for the shoot-around to honor the occasion.

Scheduling woes

As of Thursday afternoon, Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman and Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek had not had any discussions about a potential rescheduling date for the Razorbacks' home game against Texas A&M.

Covid-19 issues within the Aggies' basketball program prevented them from playing their game on Feb. 6 at Walton Arena.

Texas A&M will have its fourth consecutive postponement -- a road game at Florida -- today and its fifth in conference play. The Razorbacks are also scheduled to travel to College Station, Texas, to face the Aggies next Saturday.

"I'm going to assume the teams that are on our schedule we'll end up getting to play in some way, shape or form," Musselman said. "I don't know how."

There is currently an eight-day gap between regular-season finales on March 2 and the start of the SEC Tournament on March 10, but it would be nearly impossible to get all of the makeup games played in that time period.

"Maybe there's an alteration of the way the schedule goes," Musselman said. "Maybe we play a few more games a week than just two as we get down the stretch.

"Hopefully we'll play A&M on a weekend like it was scheduled, but how that happens seems to be more and more problematic based on cancellations and stuff."

Florida tip

The Razorbacks' home game against Florida on Tuesday, which did not previously have a definitive broadcast network, has been selected for a broadcast on ESPN2.

The game, between teams entering the weekend tied for second in the SEC at 7-4, will tip off at 6 p.m. from Walton Arena.

No edge

Cuonzo Martin didn't have to go snooping for any mystery reasons regarding his No. 10 Missouri team's 80-59 loss at Ole Miss on Wednesday.

He could see the Tigers' lack of energy and effort with his own eyes.

Martin did not understand how the Tigers could lay an effort egg in the game after delivering Alabama its first SEC loss.

"Not at all," he said after the Tigers' largest losing differential of the season. "I just don't know what to attribute that to or even where to start. We just didn't have that edge, man."

Martin's Missouri teams have typically competed hard, even in losses or when they haven't shot well. The Tigers were outrebounded 34-19 in the loss.

"You've got to defend, rebound and play hard," he said. "Some guys just didn't give it. Some guys didn't show up."

Boston beef

Kentucky guard Brandon Boston Jr. did not like the shooting foul called against teammate Jacob Toppin with 4.3 seconds left against Arkansas. Jalen Tate converted both free throws to turn a one-point deficit into an 81-80 Arkansas win.

"I honestly think it wasn't a foul," Boston said. "I think the refs gave them that game, that's all I can say."

Kentucky Coach John Calipari was a little more diplomatic.

"That was a game-ending call," he said. "I've got to watch the tape. I don't know. You guys could tell me. You probably saw it. If it was a foul, it was the right call. If it wasn't a foul, it was the wrong call."

Toppin's hand made contact with Tate's head on the play, displacing his head band.

Series update

Missouri's 81-68 victory at Walton Arena on Jan. 2, the Razorbacks' only home loss, cut the Tigers' deficit in the all-time series to 28-26.

Missouri holds a 16-10 edge in games played in Columbia, Mo., and the Razorbacks are 9-8 in the head-to-head count since the Tigers joined the SEC in 2012-13.

Milestone

Justin Smith's first point today will put him in company with fellow transfers Vance Jackson, JD Notae and Jalen Tate as Razorbacks who have hit 1,000 career points this season.

Smith's nine points at Kentucky on Wednesday put him at 999.

Jackson exceeded 1,000 points when he hit his fourth three-pointer of the game in the season opener against Mississippi Valley, and he's currently at 1,085 points.

Notae and Tate both passed the milestone in a 100-75 win over the University of Central Arkansas on Dec. 12. Notae is at 1,211 career points and Tate is at 1,182 points.

Low turnovers

Arkansas had six turnovers in its win at Kentucky on Tuesday, its lowest turnover count ever at Rupp Arena, per HogStats.com.

The Razorbacks rank third in the SEC in both fewest turnovers per game (12.9) and turnover margin (+2.6).