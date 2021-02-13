Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Bentonville

• Rebecca Cox, 50, of 1B Applegate Drive in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Cox was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Brian Fenex, 31, of 149 N. Wyman Road in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with criminal use of a prohibited weapon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Fenex was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Rogers

• Fernando Aguirre, 61, of 1111 S. 28th St. in Rogers was arrested Thursday in connection with two counts of sexual assault. Aguirre was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Pea Ridge

• Bryan McCool, 27, of 2737 Melissa St. in Bentonville was arrested Thursday in connection with rape. McCool was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Emmanuel Torres, 39, of 2822 Willow Spring Court in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with forgery. Torres was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Cooper Couch, 18, of 200 Angela St. in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with burglary. Couch was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Ryeisha Farris, 25, of 618 N. Betty Jo Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Farris was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.