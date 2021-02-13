OPINION | WALLY HALL: Hogs survive Missouri and officials, 86-81

After more than 44 minutes, with just 21.4 seconds left in overtime, it appeared the officials in Columbia, Mo., would determine the outcome of the Arkansas-Missouri game.

They had just called Jalen Tate for goaltending that would have given the Missouri Tigers a 83-82 lead. After a long review, they waved off the goaltending, but the officials still awarded the ball to the home team despite the fact the visiting Razorbacks had clearly rebounded the miss.

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman pointed at the facts in vain.

Yet, with 13.6 seconds remaining, Missouri suffered a turnover, Moses Moody and Justin Smith made two free throws each, and the Razorbacks escaped Columbia with a 86-81 win.

It was the Razorbacks' sixth consecutive Southeastern Conference win, and the team's second over a Quad 1 team.

Arkansas opened slowly, shooting poorly. But in the second half, they built a lead they saw vanish with the Tigers' three-point shooting.

In overtime, though, Mizzou stayed alive with free throws, until the final 13.6 seconds, when the Hogs made four free throws.

Arkansas returns home Tuesday for a game with Florida.