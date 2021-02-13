PB's 1st homicide victim of '21 ID'd

Pine Bluff police are investigating a homicide that took place near this house on South Linden Street. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Byron Tate)

Pine Bluff police have identified the victim of the city's first homicide of 2021.

Larry Williams, 54, of Pine Bluff was found with possible gunshot wounds outside a residence in the 1200 block of West 29th Avenue about 12:45 p.m. Thursday, according to police.

Deputy Coroner Eric Belcher pronounced Williams dead at 1:57 p.m. The body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the official cause and manner of death.

According to an incident report, the shooting occurred at 2820 S. Linden St., one block north of where Williams' body was found. Police determined that a handgun was used.

Officers were dispatched to the area of West 29th Avenue and Linden Street after receiving a report of an unresponsive male subject, according to the report. An officer noticed two vehicles parked on the west side of Linden Street facing north in front of 2820 S. Linden St. Both vehicles were occupied, and the occupants were pointing across the yard.

Williams' body was found halfway across a brick fence. A state trooper assisted in identifying Williams.

The case was still under investigation early Friday. No suspects had been identified.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the Pine Bluff Police Detective Division at (870) 730-2090 or dispatchers at (870) 541-5300. Information may also be shared via Facebook: @pinebluff.pbpd.

There is a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the death.

The homicide is the second in Jefferson County this year. A shooting Jan. 6 on Whiteville Road, southwest of the Pine Bluff city limits, resulted in the death of Tony Jones, 51, whose hometown was not listed in deputies' reports. Zackary Vermillion, 29, is charged in the case and was released on $200,000 bond from the Jefferson County jail earlier this week.

An arraignment date for Vermillion in 11th West Circuit Court has not yet been set.