Conway puts it to FS Northside

Conway’s Savannah Scott (right) attempts a shot as Fort Smith Northside’s Tracey Bershers (left) defends during Friday’s 6A-Central Conference girls basketball game in Fort Smith. The Lady Wampus Cats defeated the Lady Bears 69-56. (Special to the NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brian Sanderford)

FORT SMITH -- After last week's loss at North Little Rock, Conway Coach Ashley Hutchcraft said her team had no momentum going into the postseason.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's seventh-ranked Lady Wampus Cats may have found that one spark to build upon, using 31 points from Jaiden Thomas to dominate No. 1 Fort Smith Northside 69-56 on Friday night at Kaundart Fieldhouse.

Conway had never won at Northside in the years that both teams have competed in conference play.

"[North Little Rock Coach Daryl] Fimple and I were talking about how we have never won here," Hutchcraft said. "To come here and shoot the ball as well as we did ... we've struggled shooting for a while now, and we are a team that likes to take shots. That is our M.O."

The win also made the 6A-Central race a little tighter. The Lady Bears (21-2, 11-1 6A-Central) still lead, but Conway (17-4, 9-2) and North Little Rock (16-5, 9-2) are now a game behind in the loss column. Northside goes to North Little Rock next Friday to end the regular season.

"We're still one or two games away from a conference championship," Northside Coach Rickey Smith said. "This game was a humbling experience for us, but this is probably round two of a three- or four-game fight. All you can do is go back to work."

Conway seemed to be out of sorts in its 68-58 loss at North Little Rock on Feb. 5, but the seeds of the Northside victory were planted after that game.

"North Little Rock made us play bad. We didn't come out of that game feeling good about ourselves," Hutchcraft said. "That loss helped us win the game tonight. We got better because we suffered that loss. Between covid-19 and the weather, we need momentum [going into the postseason]."

Conway built a 31-23 halftime lead, but Thomas made five of her nine three-point jumpers in the third quarter, including three to spark an 18-0 run that saw Conway lead by as much as 58-32 late in the quarter.

"Jaiden missed half the year last year with ankle surgery, and she is just getting back to playing like she was before the surgery," Hutchcraft said. "I keep telling her that, 'It's time, it's time.' She has put in the work and tonight it paid off."

Besides Thomas, Chloe Clardy had 20 points while Savannah Scott added 10 points and 13 rebounds.

The Lady Wampus Cats' defense also limited Northside's Jersey Wolfenbarger to eight points. Tracey Bershers scored 18 to lead the Lady Bears, while Ashya Harris added 10 points.

"Conway whipped our butt," Smith said. "Give them credit -- they were unbelievable. They shot the living daylights out of it. They gambled on defense and left some open shooters, but we didn't shoot the ball well."

Conway led 37-30 when the run started on a Clardy three-pointer for its first double-digit lead of the game at 40-30 with 6:10 left in the third quarter. Thomas ended the run with a three-pointer for a 55-30 lead with 1:52 left. In the quarter, the Lady Wampus Cats were 9 of 12 from the field (75%), including 7 of 8 (88%) from the three-point arc.

"We struggled at half but felt like we were in the game down eight at halftime," Smith said. "Then in the third period, they just exploded. Thomas just lit it up."

Conway was the aggressor in the first half, building a 31-23 halftime lead. It could have been worse if the Lady Wampus Cats had made more than just one free throw in seven tries.

Thomas scored 12 first-half points on four three-pointers, while Scott added six points and 10 rebounds in the half.

Boys

CONWAY 58, FS NORTHSIDE 40

The Wampus Cats (7-10, 6-6 6A-Central) exacted revenge in picking up the road victory over the Grizzlies (10-11, 6-6).

Northside won the first meeting at Conway, 52-50, but Friday's win gave the Wampus Cats the tie-breaker for postseason seeding.

Conway built a 20-10 lead after the first quarter and only trailed in the game's opening minutes. The Wampus Cats had four players in double figures as D.J. Lockhart and Ridge Scroggin led with 12, Paul Harris contributed 11 and Jayden Williams added 10.

Tamaury Releford paced Northside with 11 points.