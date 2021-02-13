Salisbury lifts Pointers past Mountain Home

VAN BUREN -- Senior guard Avery Salisbury provided just the spark the Van Buren Pointers needed to end a pair of quarters Friday night at Clair Bates Arena.

Salisbury, who finished with a game-high 22 points, got the final points with style before halftime and to end the third quarter. Those baskets helped provide momentum for Van Buren in a 59-47 victory against Mountain Home in a 5A-West Conference matchup.

A fadeaway shot made by Salisbury at the second-quarter buzzer gave Van Buren a 25-16 edge heading into the break. He then hit a step-back 3-pointer to end the third quarter at the buzzer to cap a 7-0 run. That gave the Pointers a 49-31 lead heading into the final frame.

"I've always said when you get momentum, you have to ride it and ride it," Van Buren coach Brad Autry said. "I think when a kid steps us and can make plays like that, it just builds confidence for everybody -- for himself, his team and the crowd."

Salisbury had plenty of help around him. Brandon Miller scored 16 points and Conner Myers added 15 for the Pointers.

Mountain Home (7-11, 3-6) was guided by a team-high 18 points from Wyatt Gilbert. Jake McGehee also had 11 points, and Luke Proctor chipped in with 10.

Van Buren (12-8, 6-6) entered the game with three other teams tied at 5-6 in the conference standings in third place. The win gave Van Buren its first 2-0 week in 5A-West play and its second two-game league win streak of the season.

"You want to be playing your best basketball right about now, and I think we are," Autry said. "One of my assistants came in and I agree this is the best those five guys have played all year. We got guys playing really well."

Van Buren never used a big scoring stretch in the game, but it did get plenty of stops and scores to eventually build out the lead. The Pointers used a 7-0 run in the first quarter, a 6-0 run in the second quarter and a 6-0 run and 7-0 run in the third quarter.

"We talk about getting three stops and three baskets in a row," Autry said. "We practice this all the time. We tell the kids we have to get three stops in a row to get out of here. We need those three and outs. But you have to be able to score after those stops. If you can get a bunch of those, you are going to win a lot of games."

Van Buren needed its early scoring because Mountain Home made a run in the final quarter. The Bombers outscored the Pointers 14-3 to cut the lead to just 52-45.

Mountain Home in that scoring stretch got a pair of three-point plays from Proctor and Gilbert. The Bombers also got shots from behind the arc to fall from McGehee and Gilbert.

Van Buren then closed out the final minute of play with a 7-2 run to push the lead back out.

"Relentless energy can overcome a lot of stuff on the basketball court," Autry said. "I'm proud of these guys. These kids are fighting right now. And it's nice to win as well."

Van Buren lost its last meeting with Mountain Home, 49-40, on the road a week ago. Autry said it was a nice lesson for his team to bounce back on home court and avenge the loss.

"I think our guys learned that circumstances can't matter," Autry said. "You have to show up and get the job done. Whatever we have to do, we just have to get the job done. These guys have taken ahold of that and have put the foundation of what we want Van Buren basketball to be about."

Girls

Mountain Home 32, Van Buren 20

Mountain Home used a strong second half to pull away for a road conference win Friday night.

The Lady Bombers were guided by 11 points from Kate Gilbert and nine from Lauren Wehmeyer. The Lady Pointers (8-15, 2-10) got a team-high eight points from Skylyr Coleman and seven from Elizabeth Rainwater.

Mountain Home (4-18, 3-9) was down 8-6 at halftime but used a 12-0 run in the third quarter to help take a 20-12 edge entering the fourth quarter and didn't look back after that.