Quilt society shows off its work

The Grand Prairie Quilt Society met Wednesday with three members present.

The December meeting minutes and treasurer's report were given. There was no meeting in January, therefore January Happy Birthday greetings were extended to one member, according to a news release.

The Thought for the Day, "It's all fun and games until the bobbin runs out!"

Registration for the Country Quilt Camp at Cross Heirs Retreat Center on June 10-13 is still open. All covid-19 safety measures will be followed and observed. Call (870) 673-1430 for more information and to register.

An update was given on the Stuttgart branch of the Hope in the Delta center. The remodeling of the building has started. The members were reminded to start thinking of making baby items for their gift shop. They can take clothing up to size toddler 4.

During the Show and Share part of the meeting, two members showed their work:

One displayed a rectangular Granny afghan.

Another showed her Dallas Cowboys' quilt that will be auctioned at the fundraiser for the Holman Heritage Center. She also presented her Pumpkin afghan in fall colors.

The next meeting will be March 10 and the location is to be announced.

Also, members viewed the many photographs in the Arts Festival Photography exhibit now on display at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at Stuttgart. The photography winners' works are available online at https://www.grandprairiearts.com.