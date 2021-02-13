Religion calendar

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND SERVICES

• Bullock Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 1513 S. Park St., will livestream services at 10 a.m. Sundays at btclr.org. (501) 375-1581.

• Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., livestreams services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and Compline at 7 p.m. Sundays; and prayer service at 12:05 p.m. Thursdays, on YouTube at bit.ly/3anmWlU and Facebook. (501) 375-2342.

• First Christian Church, 14411 Taylor Loop, will have a service available at 8:30 a.m. Sunday on Facebook at bit.ly/36N20nM and on YouTube at bit.ly/38VN35m. (501) 225-5656.

• First Lutheran Church, 314 E. Eighth St., livestreams its Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook at bit.ly/3a4yQzX. (501) 372-1023.

• First United Methodist Church, 723 Center St., will livestream services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays at fumclr.org. (501) 372-2256.

• Grace Lutheran Church, 5124 Hillcrest Ave., will livestream services at 10 a.m. Sundays on YouTube at bit.ly/2G4O3bu and will hold in-person services at that time. Information on in-person services is at gracelutheranlr.org or (501) 663-3631.

• Highland Valley United Methodist Church, 15524 Chenal Parkway, worships at 11 a.m. Sundays on YouTube and holds "The Journey" at 6 p.m. Wednesdays on Facebook and YouTube; links are on its website. hvumc.org or (501) 224-6047.

• Immanuel Baptist Church, 901 S. Shackleford Road, livestreams services at 10 a.m. at ibclr.org and holds in-person services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 376-3071.

• Lakewood United Methodist Church, 2016 Topf Road, North Little Rock, livestreams its classic traditional service at 8 a.m., contemporary at 9 a.m. and modern at 11 a.m. Sundays; links to services at expandingthelight.org. (501) 753-6186.

• New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 3110 Battery St., will have a limited in-person service and livestream on Facebook and YouTube at 10 a.m. Sundays; and hold Bible study at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. (501) 375-4098.

• Park Hill Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4400 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, makes its weekly worship services available on YouTube at 10 a.m. Sundays at bit.ly/37S7AGY. (501) 753-1109.

• Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1801 S. Indiana St., Pine Bluff, will livestream its worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays at pleasantgrovepb.com. (870) 535-3056.

• Pulaski Heights Presbyterian Church, 4401 Woodlawn Drive, will premiere its Ash Wednesday Service at 5 p.m. Wednesday at phpreslr.com; the contemplative service will have prayer, Scripture meditation and special music led by LaWanda Harris and Sally Todd. The church streams its worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays at phpreslr.com. (501) 663-8361.

• Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, will livestream services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays on Facebook at bit.ly/2P4QRGl, on YouTube at bit.ly/30YggXM and at phumc.com. (501) 664-3600.

• Saint Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., will hold a drive-thru Communion and Imposition of Ashes for Lent on its website and social media sites at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The church holds drive-thru Communion (with masks) during its service at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Those in the parking lot can watch the service using their data plan on a mobile device or tune to 105.7 FM. The church holds a livestreamed Eucharist at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at facebook.com/stmarkslr; on YouTube at bit.ly/2yYKwY4 and at lovesaintmarks.org/videos. The church will be accepting donated paperback books for inmates at the Hawkins Women's Unit at Wrightsville now through Feb. 20. (501) 225-4203.

• Second Baptist Church, 820 Short St., England, meets in person with Sunday School at 9:30 and livestreams services at 11 a.m. Sundays at tinyurl.com/je2j832. (501) 842-2267.

• Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, will make its worship service available at secondpreslr.org at 8:30 a.m. Sundays; service will be available throughout the week. Adult and youth Sunday School classes are held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Sundays; and children's Sunday School is at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 227-0000.

• St. Anne Catholic Church, 6150 Remount Road, North Little Rock, posts homilies to its website, saintannenlr.org. (501) 753-3977.

• St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1722 N. Starr Drive, Fayetteville, will livestream Mass in English at 9 a.m. and in Spanish at 1:30 p.m. Sundays at livestream.com/stjoseph. (479) 442-0890.

• St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, will hold services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at facebook.com/frcarey. (501) 753-3578.

• Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., will have online services only this weekend. The Holy Eucharist will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. Sunday on YouTube at bit.ly/trinitylittlerock. Outdoor services for Ash Wednesday will be held at 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, weather permitting; contact dhowe@trinitylittlerock.org to sign up for in-person Ash Wednesday services. Updates at trinitylittlerock.org. (501) 372-0294.

• Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4501 Rahling Road, will livestream services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at trinitypreslr.com. (501) 868-5848.

• Trinity United Methodist Church, 1101 N. Mississippi St., will livestream services at 11 a.m. Sundays at tumclr.org, facebook.com/tumclr and on YouTube at bit.ly/3bG9CJq.

• Unitarian Universalist Church of Little Rock, 1818 Reservoir Road, is holding church services online by invitation at 11 a.m. Sundays. Contact uuclr@uuclr.org or (501) 225-1503 for an invitation.

The deadline for Religion calendar submissions is 5 p.m. Monday for Saturday publication. Addresses are in Little Rock unless otherwise indicated. Items must have an address and a phone number and be open to the public. To submit a news release or update a listing, email the information to:

religion@arkansasonline.com