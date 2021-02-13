STATE DIVISION I COLLEGE BASKETBALL GAMES

UAPB women vs. Southern

WHEN Noon today WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff RECORDS UAPB 2-13, 1-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Southern 6-9, 6-3 SERIES Southern leads 21-3 RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, Pine Bluff INTERNET uapblionsroar.com/live

PROBABLE STARTERS

UAPB POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Tyler Pyburn, 5-9 So 7.7 3.0 G Kaila Walker, 5-5, So 11.3 3.1 G Ashlynn Green, 5-9, Fr 4.9 1.9 F Trasity Totten, 5-10, Sr 7.5 4.6 C Khadijah Brown, 6-3, Sr 14.0 9.3 COACH Dawn Brown (9-35 in two seasons at UAPB) SOUTHERN POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Genovea Johnson, 5-8, So 14.1 3.6 G Armani Mcwain, 5-8, Jr 8.7 3.5 G Nakia Kincey, 5-6. Sr 8.4 3.1 F Taneara Moore, 6-0, Jr 4.7 5.2 F Raven White, 6-1, So 6.0 5.4 COACH Carlos Funchess (42-36 in three seasons at Southern)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB Southern 63.3 Points for 67.9 80.1 Points against 70.5 -4.8 Rebound margin +3.0 -5.2 Turnover margin -2.7 36.2 FG pct. 42.1 25.8 3-pt pct. 33.7 66.7 FT pct. 66.1 CHALK TALK Senior Khadijah Brown recorded her seventh double-double of the season against Alabama A&M on Monday, but the Golden Lions suffered their eighth consecutive defeat, 76-69. … Southern has won 15 of its past 16 games against UAPB, dating to Jan. 18, 2014. … UAPB allows 80.1 points per game, the most in the SWAC, while Southern averages 56.8 points per game, the second-fewest in the conference. … Southern’s 34.5% shooting from the field ranks 10th in the SWAC.

— Eli Lederman

UCA women vs. Sam Houston St.

WHEN 2 p.m. Central today WHERE Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum, Huntsville, Texas RECORDS Central Arkansas 7-10, 5-4 Southland Conference; Sam Houston State 9-6, 5-4 SERIES UCA leads 12-7 RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway INTERNET ESPN-Plus TV None

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Tori Lasker, 5-7, Sr 5.1 2.2 G Savanna Walker, 5-7, Sr 5.6 2.4 F Brianna Trigg, 5-10, Sr 4.7 5.2 F Jayla Cody, 6-1, Fr 1.9 3.3 F Lucy Ibeh, 6-0, Jr 13.2 7.1 COACH Sandra Rushing (161-104 in nine seasons at UCA) SAM HOUSTON STATE POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Faith Cook, 5-2, Sr 13.2 2.5 G Jolicia Williams, 5-7, Jr 8.9 2.6 F Courtney Cleveland, 5-10, Sr 12.7 5.9 F Amber Leggett, 5-11, Jr 20.6 6.9 F Kaylee Jefferson, 6-0, So 5.3 5.2 COACH Ravon Justice (44-29 in three seasons at Sam Houston State)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA SHSU 54.1 Points for 80.1 62.4 Points against 73.3 +5.5 Rebound margin +6.7 -3.2 Turnover margin +2.2 35.4 FG pct. 43.3 26.3 3-pt pct. 32.5 65.9 FT pct. 66.6 CHALK TALK After a 1-4 start to conference play, the Sugar Bears have won their past four games. … Sam Houston State has won five of the past six meetings against UCA, including three straight. … UCA junior forward Lucy Ibeh posted a career-high 31 points in the Sugar Bears’ 58-53 victory over New Orleans last Saturday. … The Bearkats lead the conference in rebounding, pulling down 41.7 boards per game.

— Eli Lederman

UAPB men vs. Southern

WHEN 2:45 p.m. today WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff RECORDS UAPB 3-16, 2-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Southern 4-8, 4-4 SERIES Southern leads 14-8 RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, Pine Bluff INTERNET uapblionsroar.com/live

PROBABLE STARTERS

UAPB POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Shaun Doss Jr., 6-5, Jr 16.8 6.4 G Joshuwan Johnson, 5-9, Jr 10.9 2.5 G Dequan Morris, 6-4, Sr 7.8 4.5 F Terrance Banyard, 6-8, Sr 4.3 4.1 F Markedric Bell 6-8, Sr 7.7 5.3 COACH George Ivory (139-264 in 13 seasons at UAPB) SOUTHERN POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Delor Johnson, 6-3, So 3.2 1.4 G Jayden Saddler, 6-1, Jr 10.2 3.9 F Damiree Burns, 6-7, So 9.3 5.0 F Terrell Williams Jr., 6-5, Fr 6.3 3.1 F Harrison Henderson, 6-11, Sr 7.8 7.7 COACH Sean Woods (28-48 in three seasons at Southern)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB Southern 60.8 Points for 67.9 78.9 Points against 70.5 -5.2 Rebound margin +3.0 -3.4 Turnover margin -2.7 36.6 FG pct. 42.1 29.8 3-pt pct. 33.7 73.7 FT pct. 66.1 CHALK TALK UAPB’s 56-55 loss at Alabama State on Monday extended the Golden Lions’ losing streak to eight games. … Southern is receiving 30.8 points per game from its bench, powering the fourth-best offense in the SWAC (67.9 ppg). … The 41.9% three-point percentage the Golden Lions allow their opponents is the highest percentage in the conference. … Jaguars junior Jayden Saddler’s 5.7 assists per game rank 26th in the nation.

— Eli Lederman

UCA men vs. Sam Houston St.

WHEN 5 p.m. Central Today WHERE Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum, Huntsville, Texas RECORDS Central Arkansas 3-14, 2-7 Southland Conference; Sam Houston State 15-6, 9-1 SERIES Sam Houston State leads 20-5 RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway INTERNET ESPN-Plus TV None

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Rylan Bergersen, 6-6, Sr 16.9 4.3 G Collin Coopers 6-2, So 12.0 1.5 G/F Eddy Kayouloud, 6-7, Jr 9.1 4.4 F Jared Chatham, 6-8, Sr 7.6 6.4 F SK Shittu, 6-9, Jr 5.8 5.1 COACH Anthony Boone (12-26 two seasons at UCA) SAM HOUSTON STATE POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Zach Nutall, 6-3, Jr 18.9 5.6 G Demarkus Lampley, 6-2, Sr 15.4 3.7 G Javion May, 6-2, Jr 4.2 4.1 G Donte Powers, 6-2, Jr 7.1 2.6 F Tristan Ikpe, 6-6, Jr 7.5 6.0 COACH Jason Hooten (212-144 in 11 seasons at Sam Houston State)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA SHSU 70.9 Points for 80.4 79.9 Points against 71.0 +1.4 Rebound margin -0.5 -6.2 Turnover margin +3.6 44.7 FG pct. 45.2 35.8 3-pt pct 36.7 73.0 FT pct. 67.5 CHALK TALK The Bears have lost seven consecutive games and are winless since an 83-79 victory over New Orleans on Jan. 6. … Sam Houston State is the second-highest scoring team in the Southland Conference, averaging 80.4 points per game. … UCA junior Eddy Kayouloud matched a season-high with 20 points to go with 5 rebounds and 4 assists in the Bears’ 80-70 loss to McNeese State last Saturday.

— Eli Lederman