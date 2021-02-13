State virus increase lowest since Oct. 19

Barbara McDonald, an advanced practice registered nurse for UAMS, screens patients Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 during a drive-thru covid-19 testing at the Lonoke Community Center. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

Amid a slowdown in testing caused at least in part by icy weather, Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Friday by 565 -- the smallest one-day increase since Oct. 19.

After falling for the previous four days, the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 remained unchanged, at 712.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by 13, to 5,212.

"Our new and active cases continue the downward trend that we've seen over the past few days," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement.

"We have made progress, and we can see the benefit of wearing a mask, watching our distance, and washing our hands. We received over 47,000 doses of vaccine yesterday, and we will continue following our plan to get these doses administered."

Friday's increase in cases was less than a third the size of the one a week earlier, on Feb. 5.

It followed a day when some clinics and Health Department local health units were closed because of icy roads.

Health Department units that were open did not offer polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, testing Thursday because a courier service used to transport specimens was not operating.

The department reported receiving results from a total 8,490 PCR and antigen tests of Arkansas that were conducted Thursday.

That was down more than 40% from the number of tests the department reported a week earlier.

Despite the decrease in testing, however, state Epidemiologist Jennifer Dillaha said she was encouraged by the smaller than usual increase in cases.

"Even though our number of tests were a little bit lower, they weren't especially low," she said.

After falling Thursday, the numbers of Arkansans who were on ventilators and in intensive care units both rose Friday.

The number who were on ventilators rose by six, to 123, while the number in intensive care as of 2 p.m. rose by four, to 258.

Dillaha said this week that the icy weather could help slow the state's rate of infection by keeping more people at home.

But she worried that the virus could spread in shelters as the weather forces more homeless people inside.

At the Compassion Center in Little Rock, 29 people tested positive during an outbreak late last month, Health Department spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill said Friday.

Meanwhile, Rep. Marsh Davis, R-Cherokee Village, became the 26th state lawmaker to acknowledge testing positive for covid-19 since the pandemic arrived in Arkansas in March.

Marsh informed House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, on Friday of his positive test, House spokeswoman Cecillea Pond-Mayo said.

She said Davis reported that he has ''mild symptoms, but overall doing well.''

McNeill said 14 of the Health Department's 94 local health units were closed because of the weather Friday, down from 37 Thursday.

In a tweet, the department listed 16 counties in which health units were still not offering PCR testing Friday.

McNeill said the courier service serving those units wasn't operating. All units that were open Friday were offering antigen tests, which generally are quicker but less sensitive, to people with symptoms.

VACCINE PLANS

Arkansas' allocation of vaccine for next week is expected to be enough to provide initial shots to 47,425 people, up from 45,325 this week.

Dillaha said the state will be providing extra vaccine to Benton County, which lags the state as a whole in the percentage of its residents who have received at least one dose.

Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas Rogers and Northwest Medical Center-Bentonville will each get enough vaccine to provide initial shots of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech to 1,950 people, up from the 975 initial doses they were allocated this week.

In addition, 3,000 Moderna doses were designated for a vaccination event in the county on Feb. 19.

Dillaha said the event is being planned "in collaboration with the Northwest Arkansas Council," a business group that includes Walmart, Tyson Foods and J.B. Hunt, "to have the logistics people who are working with the businesses on that council to really help us come up with a logistical model for a large scale event that then could potentially be replicated."

Other details on the event weren't available Friday.

Dillaha said the Health Department is also targeting seven other counties -- Crittenden, Miller, St. Francis, Union, Nevada, Madison and Hempstead -- with low vaccination rates.

In those counties, pharmacies and other providers participating in the state's vaccination program will get the full number of doses they requested, Dillaha said.

DOSES REPORTED

According to the Health Department, pharmacies and other providers participating in the vaccination effort being coordinated by the state had received 657,200 doses of vaccine as of Friday morning, an increase of 36,125 doses from the total as of a day earlier.

They reported having administered 430,228 of those, up 9,658 from the number as of a day earlier.

In addition, Walgreens and CVS reported having administered 21,980 doses, an increase of 416 from the number as of a day earlier.

The two pharmacy chains were allocated 49,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine for residents and workers in Arkansas long-term-care facilities as part of a federal program.

They have since made some of the doses available to eligible members of the broader public after it was discovered that they had more than they needed to cover the facilities.

Vaccinations were also scheduled to have started Friday at 58 Walmart stores in Arkansas as part of a federal program.

A Walmart spokeswoman said she didn't have any information to share about the number of doses that had been administered.

Hutchinson has said he expects at least 11,600 doses a week to be available at the stores through the program.

The number of doses reported to have been delivered and administered includes some booster shots.

The actual number of shots given is higher than the Health Department's figures because providers have three days to report the doses they administer.

On its website, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 325,562 Arkansans, or about 10.8% of the state's population, had received at least one dose of vaccine as of Friday.

That was an increase of 8,590 people from the number the agency reported a day earlier.

The number of Arkansans who had received two doses rose by 7,714, to 118,465, representing 3.9% of the state's population.

Among the states and the District of Columbia, Arkansas continued to rank 16th in the percentage of its population who had received at least one dose.

It moved up from No. 19 to No. 18 in the percentage of its population who had received two doses.

Within Arkansas, the percentage of residents age 16 and older who had received at least one dose ranged from 18.5% in Cleveland County to 3.4% in Miller County, according to a Health Department report.

Among the state's largest counties, the rate was 15.5% in Pulaski County, 8.5% in Benton County, 10.5% in Washington County, 9.9% in Sebastian County, 15.1% in Faulkner County, 14.9% in Saline County, 15.9% in Craighead County and 14.4% in Garland County.

SHELTER CONCERNS

The Compassion Center's chief executive, Pastor William Holloway, said the shelter wasn't nearly as full as it would normally be this time of year.

He said it was housing 200 to 250 people, but had room for 100 more.

"There's a lot of people out here that, instead of coming into the shelter and spending the night, they're spending the night in this cold because they're scared of getting the coronavirus," he said.

"I don't know which one's going to be the worse for them."

He said the outbreak last month happened when "we had some people come in that did have the coronavirus, and we didn't catch it at the front door like we try to."

He said the shelter was "put under quarantine," unable to accept new admissions, for 10 days.

In response to such outbreaks, Dillaha said the department can use a 29-bed facility in Little Rock for people who need to isolate after testing positive or quarantine after being near an infected person.

McNeill said 13 people were in the facility as of Friday morning.

The department has also housed families in some instances in hotels or motels, Dillaha said.

In addition to helping with people who needed to quarantine, Holloway said the Health Department showed the shelter how to arrange bunks "head to toes" to create more distance between people's heads while they're sleeping.

He said the shelter also checks people's temperatures at the door, requires people to wear masks and limits the number of people who sit at a table in the dining area.

"It takes a little longer to do the meals, but we're getting that done," he said.

Despite such precautions, he said he caught the virus in late December.

"I tell you what: It's nothing to be messed with," he said.

Gala Tallent, Street Ministry Luke 9:58 co-owner, she's also heard from homeless people who are choosing to stay outdoors because of fears of covid-19.

The organization has been distributing sleeping bags and travel pillows for the past week in the region.

They also have been helping organize travel from homeless camps to local shelters.

Union Rescue Mission, which began providing emergency shelter this week for people who aren't part of its regular programs at its two shelters in Little Rock, tests new entrants for covid-19 unless they've already had a test within the past few days, Chief Executive Officer Keith Medlock said.

The shelters have a separate area where people stay, typically 24 to 36 hours, until the results are available, Medlock said.

When someone tests positive, "I'm not going to send them out, but I will do a little bit more of a strict quarantine where they are by themselves, and it will also be blocked off," Medlock said.

He said the shelters also screen people for fever and other symptoms, and require them to wear masks when they're not at their bunks.

The only outbreak so far happened last spring, when five employees at the men's shelter tested positive.

"We have had it at the facility where it was a little bit worrisome when we realized somebody had covid, but with the stringent way that we handle things as far as cleaning down tables with bleach and water, and the doorknobs and the handles -- just about every hard surface that we have -- it really has made it to where this has not been an issue for us to have to really deal with it," Medlock said.

ACTIVE CASES FALL

The cases that were added to the state's tallies Friday included 439 that were confirmed through PCR tests.

The other 126 were "probable" cases, which include those identified through antigen tests.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 311,608.

That comprised 247,028 confirmed cases and 64,580 probable ones.

The number of cases that were considered active fell by 945, to 12,573, as almost 1,500 Arkansans were newly classified as having recovered.

Pulaski County had the highest number of new cases, 81, followed by Washington County with 61, Benton County with 54, Sebastian County with 35, and Crawford and Saline counties with 29 each.

Among prison and jail inmates, the Health Department's count of cases rose by one.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Cindy Murphy said the Varner Unit in Lincoln County had 17 new cases among inmates, bringing the total there to 825.

Eighteen of the cases were active as of Friday, she said.

The state's death toll grew by 14, to 4,179, among confirmed cases and by one, to 1,033 among probable cases.

Among nursing home and assisted living facility residents, the state's count of virus deaths rose by one, to 1,982.

The number of people who have ever been hospitalized in the state with covid-19 grew by 23, to 14,278.

The number of the state's virus patients who have ever been on a ventilator with covid rose by two, to 1,473.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael R. Wickline, Teresa Moss and Serenah McKay of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.



