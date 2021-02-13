Steps taken on Medicaid work rule

The Biden administration is beginning to roll back a signature Trump administration health policy goal of requiring people to work to receive Medicaid coverage.

In separate actions Friday, officials notified states with approved work requirements that the administration planned to withdraw the approvals, and it rescinded a Trump-era online guidance document inviting states to pursue new work requirement plans.

President Joe Biden signaled early that eliminating such restrictions was a priority, and he signed an executive order requesting a review of such rules during his first week in office. But Friday's policy changes were made quietly, without a public announcement. Medicaid, a public health insurance partnership between the federal government and states, provides health coverage for 77 million Americans.

The work requirements, a long-standing conservative goal, were a policy priority for Seema Verma, who ran the federal Medicaid program under President Donald Trump. This was an about-face from the position of the Obama administration, which opposed the idea of tethering public health benefits to work -- something that had never happened in Medicaid's nearly 60-year history. Obama administration officials repeatedly rejected states' waiver requests, stating concerns that they "could undermine access" and that they did "not support the objectives of the Medicaid program."

But Verma's Medicaid agency encouraged states to apply, arguing that the policy could help lift poor Americans out of poverty by encouraging them to find jobs. The requirement was to apply only to childless, nondisabled adults, a group she described as able-bodied.

Only one state -- Arkansas -- actually started such a program. Other state plans were either quickly halted by the courts, or placed on pause as state officials waited for litigation to play out. In Arkansas, about 18,000 adults lost health coverage because of their failure to document work hours, before a judge stopped the state from continuing the program. Evidence there suggested that few affected people knew the work requirement existed, and many who did struggled to complete the necessary paperwork.

"Arkansas made a good-faith effort to tell people about the program; they sent out thousands of emails and set up a call center," said Ian Hill, a senior fellow at the Urban Institute, who has conducted focus groups with Medicaid enrollees affected by work requirements. "The complex message just didn't get through to people, so they didn't know what they were subject to."

In a statement Friday, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said it was unfortunate that Biden decided to end the program "without giving it an opportunity to succeed."

"Our work-requirement initiative sought to create a partnership with able-bodied Arkansans to encourage well-being and personal responsibility while still providing healthcare coverage for those seeking gainful employment," she said. "Thwarting a reasonable program for strictly political purposes has real consequences for Arkansans and is an overreach of executive power."

In the letters to the states, the agency noted that the idea of conditioning health insurance on work was particularly inappropriate during the covid-19 pandemic, when many poor Americans have gotten sick and needed health care, and when waves of layoffs have left millions unemployed.

The existing legal challenges, lodged by Medicaid enrollees who would be subject to the requirements, are currently before the Supreme Court, which is scheduled to hear oral arguments next month. At issue is whether linking health coverage to work is allowed under Medicaid's broad waiver authority, which allows states to experiment to further the objectives of the program.

Several federal judges have ruled that a work requirement is at odds with Medicaid's central goal: to provide medical assistance. Though the Biden administration opposes the policy, typically the Justice Department defends regulations even if they were issued by a previous administration. The quick reversal of the policy could help Justice Department lawyers argue the case is now moot.

Medicaid waivers are discretionary, and they easily can be withdrawn by the secretary of health and human services. Under long-standing guidance, states that oppose such a move are entitled to ask for a single hearing before the decision is made final.