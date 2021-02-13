POLICE BEAT: Traffic stop leads to drug charges

Police lights are shown in this file photo.

Little Rock police arrested two people on drug charges Thursday evening after a traffic stop, according to an arrest report.

An officer stopped Timothy Crow, 60, of Bigelow to inquire into fictitious tags and discovered he was driving on a suspended license, the report said.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

A search of the vehicle found methamphetamine, an empty needle and marijuana, according to the report.

Passenger Edgar Martinez-Vellon, 42, of Little Rock was found to be on probation and was taken to the detectives office, where he was found to possess methamphetamine, according to the report.

Crow is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of marijuana, misdemeanor driving on a suspended license and misdemeanor fictitious tags.

Martinez-Vellon is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with purpose and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.