Sections
Sign in
School Closings Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Elections Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

POLICE BEAT: Traffic stop leads to drug charges

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:54 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Police lights are shown in this file photo.

Little Rock police arrested two people on drug charges Thursday evening after a traffic stop, according to an arrest report.

An officer stopped Timothy Crow, 60, of Bigelow to inquire into fictitious tags and discovered he was driving on a suspended license, the report said.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

A search of the vehicle found methamphetamine, an empty needle and marijuana, according to the report.

Passenger Edgar Martinez-Vellon, 42, of Little Rock was found to be on probation and was taken to the detectives office, where he was found to possess methamphetamine, according to the report.

Crow is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of marijuana, misdemeanor driving on a suspended license and misdemeanor fictitious tags.

Martinez-Vellon is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with purpose and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT