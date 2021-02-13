UA pitching lineup full to overflowing

Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn walks Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, to speak to his players before taking on Gonzaga at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

FAYETTEVILLE -- The pitching-rich University of Arkansas baseball team has a great deal of sorting out to do on the mound in the month leading up to the SEC opener against Alabama on March 19.

Veteran weekend starters Connor Noland and Patrick Wicklander do not have guaranteed starting slots with the No. 8 Razorbacks heading to next weekend's College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas, at the new Globe Life Field.

Coach Dave Van Horn, speaking on a video call with reporters Friday, said right-handers Zebulon Vermillion and Peyton Pallette are likely to get starts in the three games at Arlington, while the third spot is still up in the air.

The Razorbacks will face No. 4 Texas Tech, No. 10 Texas and No. 11 TCU in that order Friday through Sunday with each game starting at 7 p.m.

"Our pitchers have been looking good, obviously," Van Horn said. "We've got a lot of numbers."

Van Horn said Noland, a junior right-hander who was 2-0 with a 2.00 earned-run average in the covid-shortened 2020 season, and junior lefty Wicklander (2-2, 6.32) are available and battling to get in the rotation.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SRq7z30GQvo]

"Vermillion has thrown really well," he said. "We might give him an opportunity to start next weekend. Peyton Pallette has thrown real, real well. We're pretty sure, as of now, unless something happens, he's going to get a start next weekend."

Van Horn said the team had two more indoor scrimmages scheduled for this weekend that will determine the exact rotation.

Pallette (0-0, 1.59) has started taking on the look of a weekend staple.

"He's got a really good arm, but he throws it over the plate," Van Horn said. "You're going to have to swing.

"That's a big part of getting people out, is them knowing that you have three pitches you can throw around the plate. It's such an advantage. We also have guys who can go out there and throw it right by you, as well."

Infielder Robert Moore said he has been impressed by Pallette's demeanor and his improved stuff.

"You can tell with some guys when they get on the mound that they're ready to get you, and some guys are timid," Moore said. "As a hitter, over the past year you can just see the confidence build up in him.

"Whenever you look out there and see him on the mound, you know it's go time because he's going to bring it and if you don't match his intensity or his focus, you're going to get dominated."

The Razorbacks' pitching depth, with key returnees like Caleb Bolden (1-0, 1.12), Will McEntire (1-0, 1.12), Kole Ramage (1-1, 4.40), Kevin Kopps (0-1, 8.18) and Blake Adams (0-0. 9.95) all having starting experience, could be on a level never seen after the covid-19 outbreak shortened the MLB Draft and expanded college rosters.

"What I see are usually seven or eight guys that take the majority of innings [in SEC play] going in, but we've got at least 15 guys that can help," Kopps said. "There is no drop-off."

Vermillion (1-0, 0.00, 1 save in 7 1/3 innings) was the closer last season, but he wanted to get a shot at the rotation. He said the competition has been tough.

"We've got a lot of good pitchers, a lot of guys competing for the starting spots," Vermillion said. "It's all going to come down to who stays consistent. Consistency is going to be key throughout the season."

Van Horn said he thinks the excess of valuable arms is a good problem.

"We've got really good experience in the middle of the bullpen, and I feel good about that," he said. "I feel like we've got a couple of guys lined up to finish out some games for us if we decide to start Vermillion."

The closer role could be occupied by several different pitchers, but the first name Van Horn mentioned Friday was right-hander Elijah Trest (0-0, 1.93 in 9 1/3 innings).

"He's throwing the ball real well right now," Van Horn said. "He's a guy I have a lot of confidence in. He spots his fastball well. He's 95-96 mph about every pitch. His slider's better. It's got a little more depth this year.

"He's probably the one that we'll probably go to right away. We could close games now with maybe guys that aren't throwing the ball at 95-plus, but we've got two or three more that could."

Van Horn also brought up the possibility of closing with Kopps or Ramage or 6-6 freshman right-hander Jaxon Wiggins.

"If you wanted to go with a young guy, you could put Jaxon Wiggins in there," he said. "He's got a really good arm, up to 97-98 mph already this ... winter. Kopps could do it. I feel like Ramage could close out games. They've both been really, really good this year."

Van Horn echoed Kopps' thought that the Arkansas staff could easily go 15 deep.

"I'm not saying more than 15 guys are going to get to pitch all the time, because a lot of times on the weekend you're not going to need that many," Van Horn said.

"You're probably going to need 10, you know, if you have a pretty good weekend. But there's another five or six guys, seven guys probably, that we have no problem putting them in the game. I can't say that has ever happened here. I don't know if I've ever had that many pitchers we could put out there."

More News College baseball No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 4 Texas Tech WHEN 7 p.m. Central Friday WHERE Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas 2020 RECORDS Arkansas 11-5; Texas Tech 16-3 RADIO Razorback Sports Network TV None PPV flobaseball.tv UPCOMING SCHEDULE FRIDAY vs. No. 4 Texas Tech*, 7 p.m. FEB. 20 vs. No. 10 Texas*, 7 p.m. FEB 21 vs. No. 11 TCU*, 7 p.m. *Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas