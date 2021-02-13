UAPB’s bid to end losing streak goes south quickly against Southern University

Alvin Stredic Jr. (15) of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is fouled by Andre Allen (22) of Southern University during the second half Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff. (Pine Bluff Commercial / I.C. Murrell )

Just 4 minutes and 18 seconds stood between the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and its first basketball victory in more than a month.

In that time, Southern University stormed back and forced overtime thanks to a goaltending call, going on to extend UAPB’s losing streak to nine with a 73-71 decision Saturday in H.O. Clemmons Arena.

Southern’s Jayden Saddler drove to the basket with 6.4 seconds left in the second half. Officials ruled, after video review, that the ball was on its way down to the hole when it was blocked, tying the game at 62-62.

The Golden Lions (3-17, 2-9 Southwestern Athletic Conference) lost by one basket for the second consecutive game. The team was coming off a 56-55 defeat at Alabama A&M on Monday. Each of their past five defeats has been decided by single digits.

Despite making 22 of 28 (78.6%) from the line as a team, the Lions were haunted Saturday by missed foul shots, Southern’s 22 offensive rebounds, and four straight turnovers in the final moments of regulation.

“We had worked on protecting the basketball like we said and making sure we get the ball to the right people,” Lions Coach George Ivory said. “And then, we started getting guys to foul like [Shaun] Doss Jr. and [Alvin] Stredic Jr. That hurt us going down the stretch.”

UAPB committed 19 turnovers, one more than Southern (5-8, 5-4).

Doss had 21 points and six rebounds to lead the Lions. He made 10 of 11 free throws.

UAPB last won a game Jan. 9 at home against Alabama State, and shooting woes have hindered the team in the subsequent contests. But Saturday’s game, in which UAPB finished shooting 22 for 48 (45.8%), was far different from the 88-53 beating it took at Southern on Jan. 16.

“The guys’ confidence has gotten better, but one thing we’ve got to do going down the stretch is take care of the basketball,” Ivory said.

During one possession in the final minute, the Lions threw away the ball just before the shot clock ran down while struggling to handle Southern’s traps. That gave the Jaguars the possession for the tie.

On UAPB’s next possession, Joshuwan Johnson missed a 3-point shot from the right wing before the buzzer. Johnson hit a 3 at the end of overtime to fashion the final score.

Southern made only 20 of 32 free throws (62.5%) and 3 of 12 3-point baskets (25%), but was 25 for 58 (43.1%) from the field. UAPB made 5 of 14 3-point shots for 35.7%.

The Lions overcame a nine-point deficit midway through the first half and a 28-26 hole at halftime. They shot 59.1% (13 for 22) from the field in the second half and built their biggest lead at 61-52 with 4:18 remaining.

But the Jaguars won the rebounding battle, 39-31. The Lions had 11 offensive boards.

Terrance Banyard had 13 points and Markedric Bell nine for the Lions. Samkelo Cole and Harrison Henderson each scored 19 to lead the Jaguars, with Saddler adding 11.

NEXT UP

UAPB will host Alcorn State at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. The game has been moved back from Monday due to the anticipation of inclement weather.