Williams scores 19; UConn stands 16-1

WASHINGTON -- Christyn Williams broke out of a slump with 19 points and No. 2 UConn overcame another slow start to beat Georgetown 64-40 on Friday night for its sixth consecutive victory.

Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) was 8 of 19 from the floor and sparked a 16-2 run that turned the game around. Her layup midway through the second quarter put the Huskies (16-1, 13-0 Big East) ahead, and they didn't trail again.

"She shot the ball fairly well, but she was involved in a lot of other things on the floor," Coach Geno Auriemma said. "From that perspective, it was a really good game for her."

Williams, a junior guard, had missed 23 of her previous 27 attempts from the floor. She threw the ball away trying to get it to Paige Bueckers at the top of the key and after an early miss shook her head trying to get back on track.

Williams did just that, scoring seven points the rest of the half to take UConn from down one to up eight. She had 13 points in the first half alone and finished with seven rebounds.

"I've really been struggling a little bit shooting the ball," Williams said. "It felt good just to see the ball go in a couple times."

Bueckers grimaced while playing 39 minutes on a sprained right ankle after taking an exam earlier in the day. Despite the injury, the standout freshman had 19 points and nine assists, ending a streak of six games scoring at least 20.

"I'm just trying to do what my team needs me to do, the coaches want me to do, what my teammates want me to do," Bueckers said.

Georgetown (1-10, 1-10) lost its ninth in a row. Freshman Kelsey Ransom led the Hoyas with 15 points. Yasmin Ott (Little Rock Christian) added eight points.

NO. 8 UCLA 69, UTAH 58

SALT LAKE CITY -- Michaela Onyenwere scored 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead No. 8 UCLA over Utah.

Onyenwere passed Michelle Greco for 11th place on UCLA's all-time scoring list and now has 1,710 points.

Chantel Horvat finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Bruins. Natalie Chou also added 12 points and Charisma Osborne 10. The Bruins (12-3, 9-3 Pac-12) overcame 40% shooting from the floor by scoring 25 points off 15 Utah turnovers.

Brynna Maxwell led the Utes with 14 points and six assists. Kemery Martin added 12 points. Utah (5-12, 4-12 Pac-12) went 3-of-18 from three-point range after entering the game ranked in the top third of Pac-12 teams for three-pointers made.

UCLA scored 16 points off eight Utah turnovers by halftime to take control early.

NO. 10 ARIZONA 60,

WASHINGTON STATE 51

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Cate Reese had 17 points and six rebounds, Aari McDonald added 14 points and five rebounds and No. 10 Arizona avenged its only loss in the last six weeks with a victory over Washington State.

Sam Thomas had seven points and five steals, and the Wildcats (13-2, 11-2 Pac-12) pulled away from a 44-42 lead after three quarters by limiting Washington State to three field goals in the fourth quarter.

Charlisse Leger-Walker had 19 points, sister Krystal Leger-Walker had 11 points and Ula Moruga had nine points and 10 rebounds points for Washington State (9-8, 7-78).

NO. 25 MISSOURI STATE 69,

ILLINOIS STATE 52

NORMAL, Ill. -- Jasmine Franklin had 16 points and 10 rebounds to help Missouri State beat Illinois State.

Abigayle Jackson and Brice Calip each added 11 points for Missouri State (12-2, 8-0 Missouri Valley). Mary Crompton scored 16 points for Illinois State (9-5, 6-5).

The teams are set to meet again today.

TOP 25 MEN

NO. 6 ILLINOIS 77,

NEBRASKA 72, OT

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Ayo Dosunmu scored the last 10 points in regulation for Illinois and the first five in overtime, allowing the sixth-ranked Fighting Illini to turn back Nebraska's upset bid.

Dosunmu, who had 22 of his 31 points after halftime, tied it at 66 with his driving lay-in with 20 seconds left in regulation. Nebraska's Trey McGowens failed to get a shot off at the buzzer, and Dosunmu opened overtime with a layup and three-pointer to send Illinois to its fifth consecutive win.

Kofi Cockburn added 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Illini (14-5, 10-3), who have their best Big Ten record after 13 games since the 2004-05 season.

Lat Mayen had 16 points, including a couple late three-pointers, and Teddy Allen and Trey McGowens scored 15 apiece for the Cornhuskers. Nebraska (4-12, 0-9) lost its 26th consecutive game against Big Ten opponents.

Illinois was a 14-point favorite, but this game was anything but easy. Nebraska led 64-58 with under three minutes left.