In an image taken from video, smoke and flames rise from fuel tankers set afire in a blast Saturday at Afghanistan’s Islam Qala border with Iran in Herat province. (AP)

Afghans, Iranians fighting fire at border

HERAT, Afghanistan -- A fuel tanker exploded Saturday at the Islam Qala crossing in Afghanistan's western Herat province on the Iranian border, injuring at least seven people and causing a fire that consumed more than 500 trucks carrying natural gas and fuel, according to Afghan officials and Iranian state media outlets.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the blast. Wahid Qatali, Herat's provincial governor, said emergency personnel did not have the means to put out the huge fire and had requested support from Iran in the form of firefighting aircraft.

"For the time being, we can't even talk about the casualties," Qatali told The Associated Press.

The intensity of the flames meant ambulances were having trouble reaching the wounded or getting close to the site of the blast, said Mohammad Rafiq Shirzy, spokesman for the regional hospital in Herat's provincial capital, also named Herat.

Seven people injured by the fire have been admitted to the hospital so far, he said.

Iran's semiofficial ISNA news agency quoted truck drivers as saying more than 500 trucks carrying natural gas and fuel have burned.

The fire continued to burn after nightfall, and forced Afghanistan to shut down its electrical supply from Iran, leaving Herat in the dark, said Wahidullah Tawhidi, spokesman for the power ministry.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported that after the request from Herat's governor, Iranian "rescue forces and fire fighters are underway to extinguish the fire inside Afghanistan," according to Mohsen Nejat, director-general of crisis management in Iran's Khorasan Razavi province.

U.S. charges son in Navy worker's death

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- U.S. prosecutors have charged the son of a civilian Navy staff member in Bahrain over her stabbing death in the Mideast island kingdom.

Federal court documents accuse Giovonni Pope, 27, in the stabbing death of his mother at her off-base apartment on Jan. 31. Contact details for Pope could not be immediately found and his listed public defender declined to comment Saturday.

Court documents identify his mother only by the initials E.A., describing her as a civilian Defense Department employee at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, the home of the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet. She had worked there since September 2017.

An affidavit by a special agent with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service says the woman's co-workers became worried when she didn't arrive at work Feb. 1. Investigators discovered her body under a blanket in her apartment, repeatedly stabbed.

Bahraini police later arrested Pope. He told Bahraini investigators at one point that he killed his mother as she "was blocking him from achieving his goals by not letting him return to the United States to work on his clothing business," the agent's affidavit claims.

Bahrain had declined to prosecute Pope if the U.S. tried him, the agent said. U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas DiGirolamo of Maryland issued an order Thursday for him to be returned to America to face trial on a murder charge.

The U.S. Embassy in Bahrain and the Navy's investigators did not immediately respond to requests for comment Saturday, nor did Bahrain's Interior Ministry.

Murder-suicide suspected in 5 deaths

BERLIN -- Rescuers found five bodies after a fire at a house in western Germany, and investigators said Saturday that they believe that a man fatally stabbed his wife, young daughters and mother-in-law before killing himself.

Firefighters found the bodies at the house in Radevormwald, near the city of Wuppertal, on Friday. They were identified as those of a 41-year-old man, his 37-year-old wife, daughters age 1 and 4, and his 77-year-old mother-in-law.

Police and prosecutors said Saturday that they believe the man killed the the family members, set the house ablaze and then stabbed himself. They suspect that the motive was the failure of his marriage.

Somali blast kills bomber, hurts civilians

MOGADISHU, Somalia -- Police say a bomber died and seven civilians were wounded when a vehicle exploded near a checkpoint outside the presidential palace in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu.

Police spokesman Sadiq Ali Adan said the driver defied orders to stop Saturday morning, and police opened fire as passers-by ran for their lives. He said that more than a dozen vehicles were destroyed in the blast.

arkansasonline.com/214somalia/

This latest bombing occurred as Somali politicians argue over how to hold a national election. The vote had been scheduled for Feb. 8, and some argue that President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has overstayed his mandate. He seeks a second four-year term. More talks on the election crisis are set for Monday.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group in Somalia often targets high-profile areas of Mogadishu. It has threatened to attack the polls.