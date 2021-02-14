Bella Vista vaccine rollout slowed by shortage

BELLA VISTA -- A statewide vaccine rollout started in December and, while nearly 400,000 doses have been given, patients are finding it difficult to make appointments as pharmacies face shortages.

Cornerstone Pharmacy, which isn't currently taking appointments for vaccinations, is the only vaccination location in Bella Vista, according to a provider map from the Arkansas Department of Health.

Jim Graham, the pharmacy's owner, said this is because the pharmacy isn't getting enough doses to keep up with demand.

Earlier in the rollout, he said, providers and the state government operated believing there would be more doses available, but that hasn't been the case.

The demand for this vaccine has greatly exceeded supply, he said.

The state allots doses based on county population and divides vaccines among providers, he said.

Cornerstone has been getting 20 vials per week, each good for about six doses, down from 32 when fewer pharmacies were distributing in Benton County, he explained.

"We had counted not just on our allotment but on it increasing," he said.

Ultimately it's good that more pharmacies are getting the vaccine to distribute, but it's difficult to continue booking when Bella Vista's only pharmacy has so little coming in, he said.

It's worth noting that pharmacies that receive the vaccine are in close communication, he said, and if one doesn't have the support staff or volunteers needed to distribute what it receives, it's likely to transfer it to another that can distribute these doses.

But Bella Vista is a unique community with an older population, meaning there are more eligible patients.

Mayor Peter Christie said the city estimates 31% of its roughly 30,000 population is over 65, and if half of that group is over 70 that means the city has 4,650 residents over 70 -- the age group the Arkansas Department of Health is focusing on.

Christie added that the city will be doing another vaccine clinic this week to provide second doses to the more than 800 people who received their first dose during January's vaccine clinic.

The state reports it's currently in phase 1-B, focused on vaccinating people over the age of 70, as well as teachers, school staff, childcare and higher education workers.

The state reports 610,550 doses have been received or allocated and 397,119 doses have been given as of Feb. 7.

The previous phase 1-A focused on healthcare workers, long-term care residents, EMS and first-responders, including police and firefighters.

Information on where and how to schedule an appointment can be found on the department's website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

The next phase, 1-C, will reportedly focus on people older than 65 and those between 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions, as well as workers in transportation and logistics, water and wastewater, food service, housing, IT and communications, media, public safety, public health and energy.

Graham said he's grateful to his staff and volunteers, as well as Mercy hospital, which has provided a space to perform vaccinations -- but they're at capacity and one pharmacy can't vaccinate every Bella Vistan in this age group.

"It's in the thousands. A single pharmacy can't do that," he said.

Not every pharmacy is chomping at the bit to provide these vaccines, he added.

The logistics of working at capacity have already been tough, he added. There's a long waitlist for patients who might be able to get a dose if there are cancellations and these are triaged, meaning the most needy will be the first ones to get a dose.

"The oldest, most vulnerable patients are the ones who don't have a smartphone," he said.

Because this vaccine requires two injections, it also means two appointments, which effectively reduces any particular site's capacity, he added.

While there are difficulties today, Graham said he's optimistic for the future of this vaccine rollout.

"It's all going to get better, I hope," he said.