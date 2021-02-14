Sections
Calendar for Feb. 14, 2021

by Pine Bluff Commercial | Today at 7:40 a.m.

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Sunday, Feb. 14

Kings Highway celebrates women's day

Kings Highway Missionary Baptist Church, 2312 Fluker St., will celebrate women's day at 10:45 a.m. today. The featured speaker will be Shere Morris, a member of Kings Highway. Due to covid-19, the church will celebrate virtually on the Kings Highway Missionary Baptist Church Facebook page.

Monday, Feb. 15

Holiday observance to close agencies

Several agencies will be closed Monday, Feb. 15, observed as President's Day, Washington's Birthday and Daisy Bates Day: Pine Bluff City Hall, Jefferson County Courthouse, White Hall City Hall, Pine Bluff School District and Watson Chapel School District.

House of Bread cancels food giveaway

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., canceled the food distribution for Monday Feb. 15, until the weather clears up. The church will reschedule this event as well as the Go Fresh event that had been planned for Feb. 11. Saint Mary Harris, House of Bread Apostle, will issue updates. Details: (870) 872-2196.

