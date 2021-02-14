Council OKs paid pandemic leave

LINCOLN -- In a special meeting Feb. 2, the City Council approved an ordinance to provide paid covid-19 leave for city employees, retroactive to Jan. 1.

City Attorney Steve Zega explained that the federal paid covid-19 leave expired Dec. 31. The Families First Covid Relief Act mandated 80 hours of paid leave for full-time public employees for covid-19 related reasons.

Zega said he doesn't expect a similar leave to be approved on the federal level this year.

The ordinance approved last week notes that covid-19 infections and fatalities continue at an alarming rate, with at least three city employees reporting infections and quarantine orders since the first of the year.

Mayor Doug Hutchens told council members the city has had more covid-related issues with employees since the first of the year, as compared to all of last year.

The ordinance authorizes 80 hours of paid covid-19 leave for hourly wage, full-time city employees and 10 working days of paid covid leave for full-time salaried employees. The ordinance authorizes 76 hours of paid covid leave for part-time city employees.

Covid leave can be used if the time off meets the criteria as outlined in the ordinance. It can be used if the employee has tested positive for covid-19 or has to quarantine because of possible exposure. An employee also can use the leave if a member of the household meets the criteria.

Zega said it cannot be used for a situation such as the school pivoting to all virtual classes, and the employee has to stay home with a child.

The ordinance states that an employee would use paid covid leave first, if eligible, before using other types of leave, sick, vacation and then Family and Medical Leave Act.

The ordinance will expire when the City Council repeals the ordinance or at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31, whichever comes sooner.

